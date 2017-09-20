C.J. Driscoll & Associates Releases New Survey of U.S. Fleet Operator Interest, Use and Satisfaction with Mobile Resource Management Systems and Services

C.J. Driscoll & Associates, a leading supplier of market research and consulting services for the GPS and wireless communication industries, has released a new multi client marketing research study covering interest, use, and satisfaction of U.S. fleet operators with Mobile Resource Management systems and services. The 2017 18 Survey of Fleet Operator Interest in MRM Systems and Services assesses fleet operator interest in GPS fleet management systems, driver behavior management systems, and GPS equipped handset portable solutions for managing mobile workers. The study details the principal motivations of fleet operators for deploying MRM solutions and the operational and financial benefits derived from these systems.

The 2017-18 Survey of Fleet Operator Interest in MRM Systems and Services was partially funded by 19 companies, including major cellular carriers, GPS fleet management solution providers, driver behavior management system suppliers, and other leading telematics suppliers to the fleet market. This comprehensive study is based on a telephone survey of over 500 U.S. fleet operators. Survey participants were drawn from major fleet categories including service, local and over-the-road trucking, private delivery, utilities, construction, oil & gas, people transportation, and government fleets.

The study examines interest of fleet operators in specific telematics features and capabilities, such as monitoring driver performance, fuel card integration, route optimization, forward collision warning, remote vehicle diagnostics, and others. It compares current use and intent to deploy an MRM solution among fleets ranging in size from five vehicles to more than 10,000 vehicles.

The following are among the key findings of the study:

