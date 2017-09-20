PCT International Expands U.S. Manufacturing to Meet Global Demands

PCT International, Inc. (PCT) has expanded its USA manufacturing capacity for coaxial cable to meet global supply chain demands. "The multimillion dollar investment has increased PCT's coaxial cable manufacturing in Mesa, Arizona by more than 200 percent," said Steve Youtsey, Founder and CEO. "Furthermore, we contribute economic benefits to the local communities here in Mesa, Arizona with numerous jobs," he added.

The PCT International coaxial cable expansion in Mesa reflects increased market growth/share and future customer commitments in North and South America. "The geographic presence complements our wholly owned coaxial cable manufacturing facility in Yantai, China," stated Mike Lynch, Executive Vice President and General Manager.

About PCT International

Founded in 1997 by Steve Youtsey, PCT International, Inc. is a leading worldwide developer and manufacturer of last mile access network solutions for broadband communication networks. PCT focuses on innovative and cost-effective solutions that allow service providers to improve system integrity and expand service offerings. PCT's portfolio includes transmission, connectivity, metro Ethernet and Fiber to the Home products for cable, telco and satellite service providers. PCT's collaborative approach to product development results in advances that simplify installation and maintenance; improve the integrity of HFC and fiber infrastructures; reduce operational costs; and most importantly increase the customer experience for the growing services offered. By working closely with customers' field engineering personnel, we produce equipment and components that straightforwardly address real needs and enable operators to "Harden the Drop." To learn more, visit http://www.pctinternational.com/our-company/.