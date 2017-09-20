United States SMB Telecom Voice and Data Services Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

The "SMB Telecom Voice and Data Services Market in the US 2017 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The SMB telecom voice and data services market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the period 2017-2021.

SMB Telecom Voice and Data Services Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The SMB telecom voice and data services market in the US saw an increased number of subscribers in 2016. This is the only sector that touches technology-related businesses and offers services such as wireless communication, fiber optics, the Internet, and satellites to the US enterprise segment. The SMB segment of the US enterprises relies heavily on such services.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Upcoming 5G network. 5G technology is currently in the development stage and is likely to be released by 2020. Many of the technologies to be used in 5G will start appearing in 4G-enabled devices. However, providing 5G with wide variations from super-fast downloads to small data requirements for the IoT is a major issue. The 5G network has to provide significant gains over previous telecom network systems like 4G and 3G. Many technologies such as voice calling and instant video messaging will be used in 5G cellular services. In 2015, Ericsson tested 5G and achieved a 5 Gbps throughput.

Key vendors

Other prominent vendors

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Evolution Of 3G And 4G Network

Part 06: Market Landscape

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Carriers

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x849mh/smb_telecom_voice