Troika Media Group, Inc. Appoints New Members to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES , Sept. Troika Media Group, Inc. (OTC MTWO symbol to be changed shortly) announced the full slate of board members effective today Jeffrey Schwartz , Chairman of the Board of Troika Media Group, founder and principal of Digital Direct Ventures Robert B. Machinist, CEO at Ironwood Investment Management Thomas Tadeus Antoni Ochocki (who is representing the Coates' family interests), CEO and majority shareholder of Union Investment Management Jeff Kurtz , President of The Kamson Corporation and Daniel Pappalardo , President of Troika, Inc. and former CEO and founder of Troika Design Group. The new team, which brings together decades of executive experience across media, CPG, technology and financial industries, is expected to be a valuable asset in the development of Troika Media Group's strategy and in meeting challenges in the years to come to help monetize shareholder value.

"I'm delighted to welcome these five distinguished leaders from all across different business segments to join our board, each of whom has a very impressive, proven track record of helping companies capitalize on new opportunities and deliver tremendous value for their respective shareholders," said Chris Broderick , Chief Operating Officer of Troika Media Group. "Our Board of Directors oversees the long-term strategic plan for TMG, and should enable us to advance our mission, vision and strategic objectives."

The new members of Troika Media Group's board of directors are:

Jeffrey Schwartz is the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Schwartz has been the founder and principal of Digital Direct Ventures (DDV) since 2008. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Old Pro Inc., providing strategic guidance and angel funding to early stage and growth companies in diverse digital and direct marketing businesses, including successes like DraftStreet.com and JW Player Incorporated. Mr. Schwartz also serves on the Board of Directors of FutureFuel Corp., a leader in the U.S. biofuel industry.

Robert B. Machinist is Chief Executive Officer at Ironwood Investment Management. Mr. Machinist also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of MB Investment Partners, Inc. and has been its Managing Partner since August 2004 . In addition to that, he holds executive-level positions at various companies across a wide array of industries. He has more than 30 years of experience in private equity and diversified investment-banking operations worldwide.

Thomas Tadeus Antoni Ochocki is serving on the Board of Directors representing the Coates' family interest and has over 15 years of experience in financially regulated and chartered stockbroking, private equity and investment banking in the United Kingdom . Mr. Ochocki is currently CEO and majority shareholder of Union Investment Management. He studied Psychology and Information Technology at Liverpool University and then C programming with Unix at Westminster University.

Jeff Kurtz is the President of The Kamson Corporation, which owns and operates 83 investment properties of apartments, office buildings and shopping centers in the Northeast. A graduate of the University of Miami , Mr. Kurtz is a member of the 1987 National Championship Football Team at the University of Miami and continues as an active member of the university alumni. For the past 12 years, he has been on the Board of the Hope & Heroes Children's Cancer Fund golf event and chairs this outing each year.

Daniel Pappalardo is President of Troika and was its founder in 2001 and Chief Executive Officer of Troika Design Group, Inc. prior to its merger and will continue to lead Troika. Mr. Pappalardo has more than 25 years of media and entertainment experience as a designer, creative director and business owner. He has created some of the most recognizable brands in the world. Mr. Pappalardo holds a BFA in Communication Design from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

About Troika Media Group, Inc.

Troika Media Group, Inc. is a brand experience company. We provide integrated branding and advertising solutions with emerging technology, data and creativity for global brands, transforming consumers into audiences and fans. For more information, visit www.troika.tv.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding future events, developments, future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are outlined below. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those relating to the successful branding of our Troika label, the continued growth, market acceptance of our existing and future products and services, the ability to create new products and services, growth in our revenue, the successful entry into new markets, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, the ability to attract additional investors and increase shareholder value, the ability to achieve a sustainable profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and reduce the costs, the ability to comply with exchange listing standards for an uplisting, competition from other providers and products, the merged entity's ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships, including the risk that key customer contracts may be terminated before their full term in view of the recent merger, and other factors discussed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings available through the web site maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

Michelle Kim , 323-965-1650 Media Relations michelle.kim@troikamedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/troika-media-group-inc-appoints-new-members-to-its-board-of-directors-300521635.html

SOURCE Troika Media Group, Inc.

http://www.troikamedia.com