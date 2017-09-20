Optanix Names Mike Crest as CEO

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Optanix, the leader in ensuring predictable IT for the world's most technology driven companies, today announced it has appointed Mike Crest as chief executive officer (CEO). Crest has more than 20 years of IT industry experience specializing in direct and indirect sales and marketing. As CEO, Crest will fuel the next phase of growth and innovation at Optanix.

"Today's digital economy is creating an ever-increasing intolerance for downtime among both internal and external users," said Crest. "I am very excited to lead Optanix as we redefine how enterprises and service providers support critical IT services and service delivery infrastructure."

"Mike's experience working with enterprises to address their critical business needs uniquely qualifies him to guide the strategic vision of the company and fuel its next phase of growth and innovation," said Andrew Kowal , Partner, Francisco Partners. "We look forward to partnering with Mike and are thrilled to have him lead the Optanix team."

Crest joins Optanix from Arcserve, a leading provider of data protection and availability solutions used by 45,000 customers across 150 countries. While under Crest's leadership as CEO, Arcserve achieved unprecedented growth every year since he led the team that took the company independent from CA Technologies in 2014. Prior to Arcserve, Crest was general manager of the Data Management business at CA Technologies, one of the world's largest independent software corporations. Crest ascended to that role after he was previously senior vice president and general manager of CA's 14-state Northern U.S. territory and as its regional vice president for Strategic Accounts and Information Management Solutions where he helped integrate the PLATINUM and Sterling acquisitions into the company.

Before CA, Crest also spent eight years in management positions at Corporate Express/ASAP Software where he drove sales and built key relationships with IT sourcing partners. He holds B.S. degrees in Business Administration and Communications from Minnesota State University .

About Optanix Optanix is leading the advancement of IT service predictability in today's hyperconnected digital economy - where reliable service delivery has never been more vital. Hundreds of customers rely on the Optanix Platform and Optanix IT Management-as-a-Service (ITMaaS) to enable unbeatable service availability that leads to positive business outcomes. Optanix solutions are delivered direct or through industry-leading channel partners who rely on Optanix's extensive IT automation experience.

About the Optanix Platform The Optanix Platform is the only comprehensive, integrated solution designed to handle all aspects of managing IT environments. It uses patented automation and correlation processes to pinpoint the actionable root cause and business impact of service issues while reducing event noise by a factor of more than 1,000,000 to one. And by automatically routing only true root cause incidents to the appropriate support team in just seconds, the platform reduces incident remediation times by 50% and helps support teams respond proactively 95% of the time.

For more information, please visit www.optanix.com.

Media Contact: Robert Waters Optanix robert.waters@optanix.com 315-414-2663

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optanix-names-mike-crest-as-ceo-300521758.html

SOURCE Optanix

http://www.optanix.com