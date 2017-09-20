ST Electronics and Siemplify Partner to Meet Growing Demand for Security Orchestration and Incident Response across Asia

NEW YORK &Siemplify , the leader in Security Orchestration, Automation and Incident Response, and ST Electronics Limited (ST Electronics), the electronics arm of ST Engineering, have entered into a partnership to combine forces to deliver next generation security operation center solutions for ST Electronics' growing customer base in Singapore and the region.

This partnership will play a pivotal role in arming security teams with the tools necessary to effectively triage and respond to threats, while meeting Singapore's regulatory requirements in cyber security.

Siemplify ThreatNexus is the industry's first security orchestration and automation platform to unify today's disparate enterprise security tools, providing security teams with a comprehensive platform for security operations and incident response. As security operations struggle to manage a barrage of alerts, straining both infrastructure and personnel, ThreatNexus, as the nucleus of their security operations, arms security teams with the tools to effectively triage, automate, measure and accelerate response for security incidents. ThreatNexus is a tested and proven solution that has become the foundation that drives today's security operations, having delivered measurable results.

"ST Electronics is a leader in cyber security, providing solutions across the globe. We are excited to scale together to address this potential market for security orchestration, to meet the growing demand for a day-to-day security operations platform, and help enterprises harden their security posture," said Miguel Carrero, Siemplify Chief Revenue Officer.

"With security teams dealing with the ever-increasing volume of security alerts and disconnected tools, security leaders require a centralised platform to manage, investigate, and automate threat response. ST Electronics is committed to address this challenge and we have chosen to partner with Siemplify as we have confidence that their comprehensive Security Orchestration platform will benefit our customers, while always ensuring that regulations in cyber security are met," said Lau Thiam Beng, Deputy President (Operations) and President (Defence Business & Cyber Security Business), ST Electronics.

About Siemplify

Siemplify ThreatNexus is an integrated security operations platform designed for the security team to manage, investigate, and automate threat response from a single pane of glass. Used globally by enterprise and MSSP security teams to power their SOC, Siemplify reduces alerts by 80%, triples analyst efficiency, and slashes response time from days to minutes. Built atop a proprietary graph architecture leveraging patented cyber ontology, ThreatNexus provides the context necessary to respond to the complete threat storyline. ThreatNexus is the only comprehensive security operations platform to provide the full spectrum of case management, automation, and investigation giving security teams the ultimate balance between machine driven and analyst led response. For more information about Siemplify, please visit www.siemplify.co and follow @Siemplify, LinkedIn/Siemplify and Facebook/Siemplify.

About Singapore Technologies Electronics

ST Electronics (Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited) is the electronics arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, one of the largest public-listed companies on the Singapore Stock Exchange. ST Electronics is a global engineering company specialising in the design, development and integration of advanced electronics and communications systems. Our capabilities are in Rail & Intelligent Transportation; Satellite & Broadband Communications; Info Comm Technologies; Command & Control operations, Training & Simulation; Intelligent Building & Security Systems and Cybersecurity. We have a presence in over 20 countries spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, China, India and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.stee.stengg.com.