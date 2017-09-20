Intelsat and Etisalat Expand Relationship, Creating Gateway to Intelsat EpicNG Services for the Middle East

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, and Etisalat UAE,Â a leading telecommunications services provider in the Middle East & Africa, today detailed their plan to expand the distribution of Intelsat EpicNGÂ services in the Middle East region.

Under a multiyear expansion, Etisalat will upgrade its network to deliver higher performance to customers in the region using the Intelsat 33e high-throughput satellite. Concurrently, Intelsat will leverage Etisalat's teleport in Dubai as an expansion node of the IntelsatOne Flex service. The teleport acts as an extension to Etisalat's Smart Hub services. Equipped with the latest technologies and platforms, it serves as one of the globe's major satellite hubs, hosting more than 40 antennas. This will expand options in the region to benefit from award-winning Intelsat EpicNG high-throughput services.

"This agreement with Intelsat will introduce a new level of cooperation to our long-term relationship," said Ali Amiri, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, Etisalat. "Leveraging the innovative Intelsat EpicNG platform and IntelsatOne Flex managed services, we will be able to deliver new, more powerful applications to our current customers as well as address new verticals."

"Intelsat sought to build upon its already strong relationship with Etisalat as we developed our global footprint for the IntelsatOneFlex managed broadband service," said Kurt Riegelman, Intelsat's Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "Etisalat will be an important distributor of Intelsat EpicNG services and capabilities for customers throughout the Middle East and into Africa and Asia. Intelsat's innovations, including Intelsat EpicNG, are unlocking new opportunities for our customers and distributors. Our expanded relationship with Etisalat will result in new applications as well as better services for customers throughout the region."

Supporting Resources:

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Etisalat

Strong commitment to excellence and innovation has seen Etisalat become one of the world's fastest-growing telecom groups, rapidly expanding across Asia and Africa. Its UAE operations, strategically located at the crossroads of East and West, enables Etisalat to be the major hub in the Middle East for Internet, voice, broadcast, roaming and corporate data services. Etisalat has been recognized as 'Best Operator' 10 times since 2006 and 'Best Wholesale Provider' four times in the last three years. Servicing over 139 million customers in 16 countries, Etisalat continues to reach out to new customers and markets.