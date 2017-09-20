NewVoiceMedia Named Most Advanced Call Centre Solutions Provider in 2017 Technology Awards

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has been named most advanced call centre solutions provider in the TMT News 2017 Technology Awards. Winners represent the technology industry's most pioneering organisations, individuals, products and services.

Now in its second year, the awards program casts a center-stage spotlight on those, who through determination, commitment and hard work, have developed and shared their ideas to fundamentally evolve the business world and the lives of consumers and customers for years to come.

NewVoiceMedia was recognized for its ContactWorld solution, an intelligent, multi-tenant global cloud contact center and inside sales platform that joins up all communications channels, and plugs straight into an organization's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, ContactWorld ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

The award win follows several recent victories for NewVoiceMedia including being named by Forbes as one of the world's top private cloud companies, which, coupled with recognition in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100, reflects its rapid international expansion and commitment to driving innovation.

"We are delighted to have been awarded the 2017 Technology Award for the most advanced call centre solutions provider," comments Tim Pickard, SVP Marketing at NewVoiceMedia. "Our solutions are attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that is transforming the way they connect with their customers and prospects. Winning this award underscores our commitment to offering the best possible technology on the market for driving more successful conversations for sales and service teams."

