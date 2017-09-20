Cisco Selects IR Prognosis for Inclusion in Global Price List

IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for unified communications (UC) and contact centers, todayÂ announced that it entered an agreement with Cisco to join its SolutionsPlus Program. The agreement will enable a streamlined ordering process for IR Prognosis solutions through the Cisco Global Price List (GPL) and provides sales compensation for the Cisco channel partners and sales teams.

IR Prognosis, with its unique probe-less design, fast deployment and multi-vendor compatibility, is used by enterprises and service providers globally to manage over 16 million UC end points.Â Prognosis gives organizations the ability to drill down deep into their infrastructure to help rapidly identify and resolve voice and video quality or capacity problems, before they get out of control.

Through the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco channel partners and sales teams gain access to select third-party products and applications. Under the program, Cisco will offer Prognosis for UC, Video and Contact Center. IR products featured in the SolutionsPlus Program complement and enhance Cisco's advanced technology products by providing real-time management for collaboration solutions.

"Many of the world's largest organizations have come to rely on Prognosis to ensure that their employees and customers have the best possible UC experience when collaborating via voice, video, IM and application sharing," said John Merakovsky, CEO of IR. "We are extremely proud that Cisco has selected Prognosis as a strategic UC and contact center experience managementÂ solution for inclusion in its SolutionsPlus Program."

IR was recently named a "Top Value Vendor" byÂ Nemertes ResearchÂ in its 2017 Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Total Cost of Operations survey, both in the Enterprise and Midmarket UCC Management Business Value Matrixes. The study recognized IR for delivering the lowest operational costs for enterprise organizations among UCC management providers.

About IR IR is the corporate brand name of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries-including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe. For further information on IR, visitÂ www.ir.com.