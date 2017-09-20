Oclaro Unveils Integrated Coherent Receiver and Transmitter for 400G and 600G Networks up to 64Gbaud

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept.Â Oclaro, Inc.Â (NASDAQ OCLR), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced photonic integrated coherent transmitters (ICTs) and intradyne coherent receiver (ICRs) for 400G and 600G applications. These high performance components can be configured for multiple data rates, enabling customers to cover a wide range of network applications from data center interconnects (DCIs) to ultra long haul transmission. Oclaro will be showcasing these two new products at this week's ECOC Exhibition in its booth 268.

"With our ICR and ICT product offerings, customers will be able to design high-performance coherent systems that are both flexible in the bandwidth offered per port and cost competitive by maximizing the data that can be carried on a single wavelength," said Beck Mason, President, Integrated Photonics Business Unit at Oclaro, Inc. "These new components leverage Oclaro's proven expertise in photonic integration and indium phosphide technology, enabling Oclaro to continually move the bar on performance, density and low power."

About the 64Gbaud ICT The 64Gbaud ICT combines an ultra narrow line width laser with a high-bandwidth dual QPSK Mach Zehnder Modulator to support flexible baud rates up to 64Gbaud and 64-QAM modulation. This enables transmission from 100G to 600G. Built in semiconductor optical amplifiers (SOAs), a tunable filter and a variable optical attenuator (VOA) eliminate the need for external optical components and simplifies assembly while enabling operation in colorless networks. The ICT provides a local oscillator (LO) feed with +12dBm output power for optimal receiver performance.

About the 64Gbaud ICR The 64Gbaud ICR is a fully integrated coherent receiver that supports flexible data rates from 100G to 600G. It can operate at rates up to 64Gbaud with modulation schemes such as 64-QAM.

The 64Gbaud ICR has an integrated monitor photodiode (MPD) and VOA to support single channel and multichannel applications in colorless networks. It is compliant with the form factor specified in OIF Implementation Agreement, OIF-DPC-MRX-01.0.

The 64Gbaud ICR almost doubles the bandwidth without changes in responsivity relative to 32Gbaud parts. This enables Oclaro's 64Gbaud ICT-ICR pair to meet link budgets in existing networks while more than doubling the capacity. The compact form factors and integrated functionality (no external optical components needed) of the 64Gbaud ICT and ICR pair make them suitable for the stringent size requirements on next generation 1.2Tb SLEDs.

Oclaro expects to sample its 64Gbaud ICR and ICT product offerings in calendar quarter Q4 2017.

About the 43Gbaud ICT and ICR Oclaro's 43Gbaud ICT and ICR have been deployed in high volume for applications up to 250G/wavelength worldwide. These components are now available for use in compact form factors such as CFP-DCO and CFP2-ACO. The highly integrated 43Gbaud ICR/ICT offers industry leading performance with no need for external optical components such as erbium doped fiber amplifiers (EDFA), VOA's or splitters.

About Oclaro Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), is a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. Leveraging more than three decades of laser technology innovation and photonics integration, Oclaro provides differentiated solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications. For more information, visit www.oclaro.com or follow on Twitter at @OclaroInc.

Copyright 2017. All rights reserved. Oclaro, the Oclaro logo, and certain other Oclaro trademarks and logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Oclaro, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information in this release is subject to change without notice.

Media Contact Info: Kelly Karr Tanis Communications, Inc. 408-718-9350 kelly.karr@taniscomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oclaro-unveils-integrated-coherent-receiver-and-transmitter-for-400g-and-600g-networks-up-to-64gbaud-300521726.html

SOURCE Oclaro, Inc.

http://www.oclaro.com