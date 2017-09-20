SINA Confirms Receipt of Nominations from Aristeia Capital

BEIJING , Sept.Â SINA Corporation (the "Company" or "SINA") (NASDAQ SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today confirmed that Aristeia Capital, L.L.C. (together with certain of its affiliates and managed entities, "Aristeia"), has submitted a notice of nomination of two individuals for election to the SINA Board of Directors at the Company's 2017 Annual General Meeting. The Company issued the following statement

The SINA Board of Directors and management team are committed to an active and open dialogue with SINA shareholders and respect their views. We have held several discussions with Aristeia over the course of its investment in SINA, and we will continue to constructively engage with Aristeia and our other shareholders toward the goal of enhancing value. Notwithstanding this engagement and SINA's track record of delivering highly attractive returns for shareholders, Aristeia has decided to commence a self-serving campaign to place two of its nominees on your Board.

Despite SINA's attempts to engage constructively and multiple requests over recent weeks that Aristeia comply with the Company's process for evaluating Board candidates, Aristeia's nominees flatly refused to be interviewed by the SINA Board. Aristeia has now launched a public campaign that fails to acknowledge the contradictory nature of its own demands, which sought to dismiss basic governance principles by threatening a proxy fight if the SINA Board did not blindly appoint them to serve as directors and fiduciaries to all shareholders. We do not believe Aristeia, which has traded in-and-out of SINA's stock to support its gains, is truly interested in governance. Instead, we believe Aristeia is interested only in implementing a short-term and self-serving agenda.

We do not believe the short-term views of an approximately 3.5% shareholder should impede the progress SINA is making, including the significant stock price appreciation that Aristeia acknowledges. Nor should the value potential of the Company be put at risk over an uninformed strategy that does not reflect an understanding of the Chinese regulatory environment. SINA believes shareholders should consider that:

While SINA believes it is inappropriate for Aristeia, an approximately 3.5% shareholder based in New York City , to control approximately 30% of the Board, the SINA Board evaluated the qualifications of each of Aristeia's nominees based on the limited information available. The Board determined that the Aristeia nominees would not add any skills or experience not already well-represented on the current SINA Board and believes the Aristeia nominees would seek to implement a risky, short-term interest-driven and potentially long-term value destructive process for SINA and its stake in Weibo. The SINA Board also believes that Aristeia and its two nominees lack the relevant skills, experience and understanding of SINA, the China maket and public companies operating in the internet and media industries in China , as clearly demonstrated by Aristeia's proposals. We believe a transaction for SINA or its stake in Weibo would not succeed in the current Chinese regulatory environment. The time, resources and capital invested to pursue a transaction with a high likelihood of failure, rather than accretive and value creating opportunities, is not in the best interests of SINA shareholders.

The SINA Board and management team have and will continue to act in the best interests of all SINA shareholders. Consistent with this record, we will continue to actively consider and evaluate all available opportunities to ensure that we realize the Company's full potential and enhance value for all our shareholders.

The Company will present the Board's recommendation regarding director nominees in SINA's proxy statement, together with a WHITE proxy card, and other materials, to be mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the 2017 Annual General Meeting, which will be scheduled in due course.

SINA shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About SINA

We are an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Our digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA.cn (mobile portal), SINA Mobile Apps and Weibo.com (social media) enable Internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from the web and mobile devices and share their interests to friends and acquaintances.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA.cn and SINA Mobile Apps provide news information, professional and entertainment content from SINA.com customized for mobile users in WAP (mobile browser) and mobile application format. Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo allows users to create and post feeds and attach multi-media content, as well as access a wide range of organically and third-party developed applications, such as online games.

Through these properties and other product lines, we offer an array of online media and social media services to our users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.

