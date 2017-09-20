Global Telecom Leader Tata Communications Limited Now Leveraging Apttus Enterprise Contract Management for Contract Lifecycle Management

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Sept.Â Apttus, which provides the first and only platform to combine end to end Quote to Cash business process automation with behavior applications and artificial intelligence to enable customers to maximize revenue, today announced that Tata Communications Limited, a leading global provider of A New World of Communications , has successfully implemented Apttus Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), gaining better business insights and decreasing cycle time for its contracts. Apttus, the world's leading provider of contract management solutions, was a natural fit for Tata Communications globe spanning business.

With a leadership position in emerging markets, Tata Communications Limited delivers managed solutions to multi-national enterprises, service providers and Indian consumers. Headquartered in India , the company has grown to become one of the largest telecommunications providers in the world, serving over 2,000 companies across 240 countries, and more than 8,000 employees globally.

Using Apttus CLM, Tata has already achieved a dramatic decrease in the time needed to create a contract. Greater process automation and a single searchable contract repository reduces the cost of creating and locating contracts.

"Apttus is an important component for us in achieving our goals for operational excellence and profitability through increased automation and advanced technologies," said Rupinder Goel , Group CIO, Tata Communications. "Despite only being live a few months, we've already been able to reduce the time to close contracts and gain greater visibility into the contracting process, resulting in more accurate forecasting and ease of reporting."

"For many organizations today, teams struggle with accessing accurate data, enforcing approval rules, and maintaining a stable supply while meeting high quality standards," said Kirk Krappe , Co-founder, CEO and Chairman at Apttus. "Apttus CLM helps businesses take control of these processes, cutting the chance of errors and ultimately delivering tangible and long-lasting cost savings for the business. We are delighted to have been selected by such a powerhouse customer, and we'll be watching intently to see what new heights Tata Communications reaches."

Forrester, an independent research firm, rates Apttus a leader in The Forrester Waveâ„¢: Contract Lifecycle Management, Q3 2016. The report states that "Apttus offers a leading CLM product with buy-side and sell-side products," and further notes that Apttus' "product is very strong across all stages of the CLM life cycle."

For more information about Apttus Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), visit http://apttus.com/solutions/contract-lifecycle-management/.

