Clearlake Capital-Backed ConvergeOne Completes Acquisition of New York-Based Rockefeller Group Technology Solutions

EAGAN, Minn. , Sept.Â ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that it has received the regulatory and government approvals to acquire Rockefeller Group Technology Solutions ("RGTS"), a Unified Communications as a Service pioneer based in New York .

ConvergeOne's deep technical expertise enables the company to deliver complex, multi-vendor solutions across a number of delivery models including on-premise, and in private, hybrid, and public clouds as well as its proprietary ConvergeOne Cloud, regardless of customers' existing infrastructure, providing them with flexibility and choice.

"This acquisition complements ConvergeOne's already comprehensive portfolio and expands the collaboration cloud solutions we offer customers today," said John A. McKenna Jr. , Chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "RGTS has a strong portfolio of Unified Communications as a Service and infrastructure services, as well as business expertise in the transportation, facilities management, and healthcare verticals. This acquisition enables ConvergeOne to increase our presence in the northeastern United States and advance our leadership position as a single-source provider of collaboration cloud offerings, services and support."

"ConvergeOne and RGTS have enjoyed a long-standing, successful industry relationship based on shared customer-centric values, principles and an approach to solving our customers' complex IT business challenges with innovative technology solutions," said John Tarduno , President and CEO, RGTS. "As part of ConvergeOne, we are now able to offer greater value to our customers through a nationwide market presence, a strategically growing portfolio of capabilities, and a shared vision for IT-focused business solutions."

About ConvergeOne Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT service provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprise with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 8,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Uniquely positioned, ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full life cycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 2,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America including three Network Operations Centers. More information available at www.convergeone.com.

About Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.Â® The firm's core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $3.5 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 90 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

About RGTS Incorporated in 1984, RGTS offers more than 30 service solutions in the voice, data, cloud computing, cabling, broadband transport, wireless, mobility, and unified communications technology categories. RGTS engineers and technicians have extensive training, certifications, and field experience in telecommunications and information technology. RGTS clients include globally renowned leaders in the financial, healthcare, insurance, legal, leisure, media, real estate, and transportation services industries. RGTS is headquartered in Manhattan .

Media Contact: Scott Clark, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, ConvergeOne 651.393.3957 sclark@convergeone.com

For Clearlake: Owen Blicksilver Public Relations, Inc. Kristin Celauro 732-264-1131 kristin@blicksilverpr.com

Jennifer Hurson 845-507-0571 jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearlake-capital-backed-convergeone-completes-acquisition-of-new-york-based-rockefeller-group-technology-solutions-300521303.html

SOURCE ConvergeOne

https://www.convergeone.com