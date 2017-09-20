Central and Eastern Europe telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2017-2022

NEW YORK , Sept. "The recovery of telecoms revenue in Central and Eastern Europe will continue during the next few years, driven by handset data revenue growth and fixed network investments." Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05094730 Analysys Mason expects growth opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) during the forecast period. Increasing service revenue in the region will be driven primarily by retail revenue from mobile handset data. Opportunities to increase data revenue in CEE are significant because the take up of data is still low (compared with Western Europe , for example), and mobile has been used mainly for voice connections. Growth in spending on data will be stimulated by streaming services and the widespread availability of 4G networks. THIS REPORT AND ASSOCIATED DATA ANNEX PROVIDE a 5 year forecast of more than 360 mobile and fixed KPIs for CEE and for 16 key countries an in depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries an overview of operator strategies and country specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators. COVERAGE Geographical coverage Key performance indicators Region modelled Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Countries modelled individually Bulgaria Croatia Czech Republic Estonia Hungary Latvia Lithuania Montenegro Poland Romania Russia Serbia Slovakia Slovenia Turkey Ukraine Connections Mobile Handset, mobile broadband, M2M Prepaid, contract 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Smartphone, non smartphone Fixed Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial up Narrowband voice, VoBB DSL, FTTP B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other Fixed and mobile voice traffic Outgoing minutes, MoU Revenue Mobile Service, retail Prepaid, contract Handset, mobile broadband, M2M Handset voice, messaging, data Fixed Service, retail Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial up, BNS DSL, FTTP B, cable, BFWA, other Mobile ARPU SIMs, handset Prepaid, contract Handset voice, data Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05094730 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. https www.reportlinker.com Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001

