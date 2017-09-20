CommScope’s Olson to Retire; Company Initiates CFO Transition Plan

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has announced that Mark Olson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, intends to retire from the company, effective March 31, 2018.

CommScope will retain a leading executive search firm to help identify the company's next chief financial officer and will consider internal and external candidates for the role. To ensure a seamless transition, Olson will assist CommScope in the search process and with an orderly transfer of finance responsibilities.

"Mark has made significant contributions to CommScope, first as corporate controller following the successful Andrew acquisition, and then as CFO over the last six years," said CommScope President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Edwards. "With Mark's support, we have made significant progress on driving efficiencies, solidifying our robust low-cost capital structure, and positioning the company for long-term growth. On behalf of the board and management team, I thank Mark for his service and look forward to working with him as we transition to a new CFO."

"I am very proud of our achievements during my 25-year career at CommScope," Olson said. "With the solid progress being made on our three-year BNS integration process, I am confident now is the right time to begin this transition. It has been an honor to serve as CommScope's CFO and to have worked with our exceptional employee team. I look forward to the company's continued success under Eddie's leadership."

