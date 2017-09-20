The Blockchain in telecoms: revisiting use cases and challenges

NEW YORK , Sept. "Blockchain's potential must be set against the practical realities of implementing production ready telecoms systems in highly regulated verticals." Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05101841 Operators have launched new initiatives to capitalise on blockchain opportunities, since our first report on the subject in June 2016 . Global operators are deploying pilot implementations, developing intellectual property and investing in players that may become market leaders in the future. THIS REPORT PROVIDES a discussion of the key issues that operators and vendors must address in applying distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) to telecoms use cases an analysis of the current statuses of and emerging challenges around scalability legacy systems integration security fit with telecoms use cases standardisation recommendations for telecoms operators and vendors that are developing distributed ledger solutions or evaluating their technical and commercial merits. Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05101841 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. https www.reportlinker.com Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001

