NEW YORK , Sept. "Satisfaction with telecoms services in Australia is generally low, with large differences in Net Promoter Score between primary competitors." Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05101804 Increasing price competition and large differentials in Net Promoter Score (NPS) between competitors is driving considerable churn in the highly competitive Australian telecoms market. Satisfaction with traditional services is generally low in Australia and this may be hindering operators' potential in ICT services. THIS REPORT PROVIDES NPSs and intended churn rates for Australia and selected countries data on usage of ICT services in Australia discussion of the IoT market in Australia and selected countries recommendations on how operators can improve customer satisfaction and increase their market shares in ICT and IoT services data on usage of mobile and ICT services by enterprises in Australia and selected countries. Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05101804 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. https www.reportlinker.com Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-survey-2017-australia-country-report-300521378.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

http://www.reportlinker.com