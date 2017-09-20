deverus Launches Swifthire Mobile To Streamline Background Checks For HR Departments And End-Users Through Industry's Most Innovative Mobile Platform

ORLANDO, Fla. , Sept. NAPBS Annual Conference Â deverus, the leading technology platform for next generation background screening, today announced major new enhancements to Swifthire Mobile, its mobile background screening platform. HR departments can extend the background screening process to mobile devices through Swifthire Mobile, providing job applicants with complete visibility and a faster, more simplified experience that aligns with the proliferation of modern, mobile centric applications. Swifthire Mobile also eliminates the manual, time consuming information input process for CRA's and HR departments, and extends the enterprise grade functionality of the deverus Verocity platform to streamline all workflow, reporting and management of increasingly important applicant background checks.

deverus is demonstrating Swifthire Mobile at the 2017 NAPBS Annual Conference (https://www.napbs.com/events/2017-annual-conference/), with the product launch set for September 30, 2017 . For more information please visit http://www.deverus.com/.

"The need for background screening has significantly increased in volume due to a stronger economy and a workforce that is looking for both long and short-term jobs and gigs. HR departments are in need of mobile tools and applications to improve candidate engagement and make the background screening process as seamless as possible," said Shawn Rucks , CEO of deverus. "Swifthire Mobile provides the best of both worlds; a mobile-capable interface connected to enterprise ATS platforms, and a more convenient and modern process for applicants to engage with potential employers in a more positive manner."

With the rise of the "Employer Brand," every touchpoint with a candidate matters. deverus is committed to providing differentiated offerings that serve the needs and expectations of HR departments and their candidates all the way through the background screening process.

ABOUT DEVERUS, INC.

Founded in 1998, deverus, Inc., helps companies in the background screening industry work better, faster and smarter by providing the highest quality software, mobile applications, SaaS cloud-based solutions, integrations, compliance, automation, security, privacy and customer support services available. deverus helps HR departments make critical hiring decisions using data such as criminal records, education and employment verifications, drug screening, and more. The company delivers its services to over 43,000 businesses, hiring more than 4.1 million employees per year, partnering with more than 150 integrated partners.

