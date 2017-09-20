Rima Qureshi named chief strategy officer for Verizon

NEW YORK , Sept. Rima Qureshi , former president and CEO of Ericsson North America , has been named executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq VZ), effective Nov. 6 .

She will succeed Roy Chestnutt , who previously announced plans to pursue interests outside Verizon, and will depart by the end of the year.

Qureshi will report to Chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam and will take over responsibility for development and implementation of Verizon's overall corporate strategy, including business development and strategic investments.

"We thank Roy for his leadership and strategic focus, which have helped transform Verizon into a major player in next-generation markets," McAdam said. "The addition of Rima is another game-changer for Verizon. She's a visionary leader, with a global perspective and a thorough understanding of our industry and where it's headed."

Qureshi has extensive experience in successfully managing various business segments, including strategy, sales, product management, and research and development. She also has extensive experience in acquisitions and integration.

Before becoming president and CEO of Ericsson North America in 2016, she was Ericsson's chief strategy officer and head of mergers and acquisitions. Her more than two decades of leadership experience in the mobile communications industry included more than 15 years of global experience.

Qureshi joined Ericsson in 1993 and was a vice president there since 2000. In 2010 she was named senior vice president of Ericsson's CDMA Mobile Systems Group, and she assumed additional responsibilities as senior vice president of strategic projects in 2013. She also served as chairman of the Ericsson's Northern Europe , Russia and Central Asia group and chairman of Ericsson's Modem division before becoming chief strategy officer.

She is currently a board member of MasterCard Incorporated and Great West Lifeco Inc., and she has significant experience working with the humanitarian sector and various United Nations agencies. With both undergraduate and master's degrees from McGill University in Montreal , she is fluent in English and French.

Chestnutt had joined Verizon in 2011 from Motorola and was senior vice president - Corporate Strategy before being named chief strategy officer in 2013.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 163,400 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary houses more than 50 media and technology brands that engage about 1 billion people around the world.

