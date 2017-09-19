Harris Corporation Named Among Top Five Companies in Aerospace and Defense Workforce Study

Harris Corporation (NYSE HRS) has been named one of the top five aerospace and defense industry companies in a recent workforce study of issues important to employees and potential employees.

The 2017 Aviation Week Workforce Study is conducted each year to gain insights into the aerospace and defense workforce and make recommendations to the industry. The ranking is based on the following factors: challenging technological opportunities, career advancement, individual contribution value and pay and benefits. Surveys have shown these specific criteria are the most important to industry employees and potential employees.

Along with Harris, other companies recognized were Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and Rockwell Collins. An article detailing the study and link to the report's executive summary are located at this link.

"We strive to create an environment where all of our employees are valued and inspired to create innovative solutions that address our customers' most critical challenges," said William M. Brown, Harris Chairman and CEO. "This ranking reflects the tremendous opportunities that we offer to employees and the positive work environment and culture that we have established."

Harris has 17,000 employees, including 7,700 engineers and scientists, who work on innovative technologies in areas such as tactical communications, electronic warfare, avionics, air traffic management, space and intelligence and weather systems. The company offers competitive benefits, including a discretionary time-off policy with no maximum. Another draw is Harris' slate of core values - Integrity, Excellence, Customers, Results, Innovation and Inclusion. The Harris Employees Actively Responding Together (HEART) program appeals to community-minded employees, who last year volunteered about 54,000 hours.

The study was conducted in conjunction with the Aerospace Industries Association, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and PwC.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers' toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.