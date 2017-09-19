TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2017 Announces Startup Battlefield Competitors

TechCrunch today announced 23 participants for the Startup Battlefield at this year's TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco. Year after year, the conference brings together tech titans, notable thought leaders and successful entrepreneurs to offer unique insights into industry trends and a rare glance into the tech of the tomorrow. With every Disrupt, Silicon Valley is also introduced to up and coming talent through Startup Battlefield, which launches promising, under the radar companies to a global audience on industry's biggest stage.

From Monday, Sept. 18 through Wednesday, Sept 20, Startup Battlefield gathers founders to demo their new, unseen products live on the Disrupt stage in front of a panel of Silicon Valley's finest, including VC's, notable industry influencers and tried and tested innovators. This year's Battlefield judges include some of the best and brightest of the startup and venture world, including Anna Fang (ZhenFund), Tripp Jones (August Capital) and Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures).

"TechCrunch's Battlefield is a startup showcase unlike any other, providing incredible startups the opportunity to launch in front of a global audience of investors and founders," said Ned Desmond, COO of TechCrunch. "We're excited to announce this year's group of contestants and we are eager to watch the engage with our world-class judges, Disrupt's live audience and off-platform viewers across the globe."

Since 2007, 648 Battlefield startups have raised a collective $6.9 billion in funding after launching on stage, with a total of 95 exits. Notable competitors to have launched on the Battlefield stage include major brands like Mint, Dropbox, Fitbit and Yammer among others. Startup Battlefield produces an instant spotlight for the competitors on stage, like Vurb, a startup that took home the Battlefield's most prestigious title at Disrupt NY 2014 and, and just 15 months later, Snapchat snapped up the company for $114.5 million.

The Battlefield winner will be announced at the closing awards ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:25 p.m. PT. The winner walk away with a $50,000 prize, the coveted Disrupt Cup and a bright future.

