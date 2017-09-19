AEC-Q101 Trench 9 MOSFETs in Robust Packages from Nexperia Save Space, Deliver High Performance and Ruggedness

Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, today announces a new series of Trench 9 power MOSFETs, targeted primarily at the automotive industry, which combine the company's low voltage superjunction technology with its advanced packaging capability to deliver high performance and ruggedness. Five years ago, the company introduced the world's largest range of automotive qualified Power SO8 MOSFETs. Now Nexperia is expanding this portfolio to include ultra low RDS(on) parts that address the ever increasing demand for higher power density in many typical automotive applications. The new Trench 9 devices are all qualified to AEC Q101, and exceed the requirements of this international automotive standard by as much as two times on key reliability tests including temperature cycling, high temperature gate bias, high temperature reverse bias and intermittent operating life.

LFPAK56E is the latest innovation in the family of automotive LFPAK packages from Nexperia. LFPAK56E is an enhanced version of the popular LFPAK56 package, with an optimised lead frame and package design that results in an improvement in RDS(on) and power density of up to 30%. This improvement in power density enables the Trench 9 LFPAK56 MOSFETs to be used in applications previously only possible with D2PAK and D2PAK-7, delivering significant PCB space-savings.

Moreover, Nexperia's superjunction technology offers an improved avalanche and SOA (safe operating area) capability when compared to competing technology ensuring critical devices survive even in fault conditions. Traditionally, most suppliers won't recommend TrenchMOS technologies for single shot or repetitive avalanche applications. However, Trench 9 is specifically designed to offer exceptional single shot and repetitive avalanche performance for demanding application and fault conditions, and Nexperia's Trench 9 MOSFET datasheets - as with all the company's previous TrenchMOS generations - include single-shot and repetitive avalanche ratings.

Commented Norman Stapelberg, Nexperia's product marketing manager for Automotive MOSFETs: "To facilitate autonomous driving, automotive manufacturers are requesting dual-redundant circuits for many critical applications such as power steering and braking. The challenge for tier 1 subsystem suppliers is to add the additional power components to their modules without increasing the overall PCB or module size. The unique combination of our Trench 9 superjunction technology with our LFPAK56 and LFPAK56E packaging capability gives Nexperia a performance and reliability advantage, and the reduction in footprint allows customers to add the additional devices required for dual-redundancy without significantly increasing the total PCB area."

Applications include brushed and brushless motor control for power steering, transmission control, ABS, ESC, pumps (water, oil and fuel), fan speed control, reverse battery protection and DC/DC converters. Devices are sampling now.

For more information, please visit www.nexperia.com/automotivetrench9

About Nexperia

Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, is a dedicated global leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs devices. The company became independent at the beginning of 2017. Focused on efficiency, Nexperia produces consistently reliable semiconductor components at high volume: 85 billion annually. Our extensive portfolio meets the stringent standards set by the Automotive industry. Industry-leading, miniature packages, produced in our own manufacturing facilities, combine power and thermal efficiency with best-in-class quality levels.

With over 50 years history supplying to the world's biggest companies, Nexperia has 11,000 employees across Asia, Europe and the U.S., offering global support. The company has an extensive IP portfolio and is certified to ISO9001, ISO/TS16949, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001.

Nexperia: Efficiency wins.