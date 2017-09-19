Watch CBS, The CW and SHOWTIME® on DIRECTV NOW

LOS ANGELES , Sept. With the recent addition of CBS and The CW stations DIRECTV NOW customers in more than 75 markets, or over 70% of U.S. TV households, can stream live local news and programming. We now offer 155 local channels on DIRECTV NOW.

DIRECTV NOW customers nationwide can add SHOWTIME to any package for just $8 more a month - the lowest monthly rate from any streaming service.

"DIRECTV NOW has great momentum as we continue to bring our customers the content they want, on their terms," said Eric Boyer , senior vice president of product marketing - AT&T Entertainment Group. "More people choose DIRECTV NOW each day and our new offerings only make that decision even easier."

DIRECTV NOW is available for customers nationwide to stream their favorite entertainment on any compatible device connected to the internet. Add SHOWTIME onto any package and immediately get its lineup of hit shows and movies through the DIRECTV NOW app.

In the coming weeks, DIRECTV NOW customers who subscribe to SHOWTIME can also access programming on the SHOWTIME ANYTIME® app and online at ShowtimeAnytime.com. We'll also make CBS Sports Network available to DIRECTV NOW customers on the "Go Big" package and Pop available for "Just Right ." Next month we'll add OnDemand entertainment from CBS and The CW.

We'll continue working to make local CBS and The CW stations available on DIRECTV NOW. Here's the current lineup of markets where they're available today:

Baltimore, Md. CBS Boston, Mass. CBS Chicago, Ill. CBS Dallas - Ft. Worth, Texas CBS Denver, Colo. CBS Detroit, Mich. CBS, The CW Los Angeles, Calif. CBS Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. CBS Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. CBS New York, N.Y. CBS Philadelphia, Pa. CBS, The CW San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif. CBS, The CW Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. The CW

We now offer local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC stations on DIRECTV NOW in the 6 largest metros - Chicago , Dallas-Ft. Worth , Los Angeles , New York , Philadelphia and San Francisco .

DIRECTV NOW has a variety of video packages to fit every budget. Get more than 120 nationwide channels, over 25,000 OnDemand titles, live sports, premium channels, popular shows and hit movies. You can stream live content over your wired or wireless internet connection on a variety of devices. No boxes. No annual contracts or credit checks.

DIRECTV NOW comes ready on some of the latest smartphones from AT&T*, like the Motorola Z2 Force Edition. AT&T Unlimited PlusSM and AT&T Unlimited ChoiceSM customers get HBO included, and can add DIRECTV NOW for as little as $10 more a month after a $25 video bill credit.[i]

DIRECTV NOW has over 500,000 subscribers and is one of the fastest growing live streaming services for those looking to cut the cord. Stay tuned for new features and offers in the coming months.

Visit directvnow.com for a list of local channel availability by zip code.

