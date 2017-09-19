SASÂ® helps marketers improve the customer experience with real-time marketing analytics

WASHINGTON , Sept. ANALYTICS EXPERIENCE What drives customers to choose one retailer or telecommunications company over another Brands no longer compete on price alone the real differentiator is customer experience. To deliver outstanding customer experiences, brands are turning to analytics to better understand customer trends and preferences. With the help of SASÂ Customer Intelligence solutions on the SAS Platform, they're succeeding.

With more than 165 million mobile customers worldwide, Deutsche Telekom knows the value of exceeding customer expectations. For the brand's largest market, the company has chosen SAS Real-Time Decision Manager and other SAS Customer Intelligence solutions to help serve nearly 42 million mobile and 13 million broadband customers in Germany .

"The customer is always right. That's especially true for Deutsche Telekom, because in today's telecommunications market, the customer alone decides where they would like to make calls or conveniently access the internet," said Marion Hagen , Head of Customer Relationship Management at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. "With the aid of the SAS Customer Intelligence suite, we will soon be able to provide our customers personalized offers in real time across all the relevant communication channels."

"The many years of close collaboration of Deutsche Telekom's IT organization and its departments with SAS has laid the foundation for successful and effective projects that boost earnings," said Frank Kuehl , Head of MCS BA at Telekom Deutschland GmbH.

With advanced analytics technology from SAS, marketers from Deutsche Telekom are armed with the tools to make personalized recommendations to customers the moment they're needed. SAS believes these capabilities are why Forrester named it a leader in The Forrester Waveâ„¢: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2017. Per the report, "SAS earned near-perfect marks in this evaluation's 'decision arbitration' category for predictive and real-time analytics, AI, and offer optimization."

Forrester also noted real-time interaction management "depends on sophisticated decision engines that can integrate customer data, content and channels to orchestrate two-way, interactive customer experiences."

The tools to make next-best-action decisions are critical, yet according to a 2016 Forbes Insights study jointly conducted with SAS, only 36 percent of executives say they have attained real-time, highly integrated capabilities across all their customer channels. But for most companies, their data-driven efforts are already delivering benefits in two key areas: decision making, and more insights and engagement with customers. Analytics make these benefits possible.

"The common thread among thriving brands is that they're putting the customer first," said Michele Eggers , Senior Director of Customer Intelligence for SAS. "For marketers, this is all about how to engage customers in real time. Historical context is important, but the information learned in the moment is key to authentic engagement with a customer. SAS' vision for customer intelligence is to optimize marketing from top to bottom with premier results and unequaled customer experience in mind."

Today's announcement was made at the Analytics Experience conference in Washington, DC , a business technology conference presented by SAS that brings together more than 10,000 attendees on-site and online to share ideas on critical business issues.

