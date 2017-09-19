Quantzig’s Customer Churn Solution Helps a Leading Telecom Company Implement Effective Business Processes

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer churn study on the telecom industry. The client, a leading telecom service provider, wanted to identify the churn rates of their company and understand the market size of the telecom industry. The client also wanted to understand the customer preferences and implement effective business processes.

According to the customer churn experts at Quantzig, "Customers are an important part of any organization. As a result, most organizations from the telecom industry have started adopting customer churn analysis to increase their customer retention rate."

With the rapidly changing landscape of the telecommunications industry, it has become quite a challenge for the service providers to retain potential and profitable customers. As a result, telecom operators have been compelled to identify new market segments to meet the growing customer demands.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client predict the future customer behavior and increase sales margins. The client was also able to identify and analyze the real-time information available on customer behavior and preferences. With the help of this customer churn analysis, the telecom service provider was also able to devise robust strategies to retain the existing customers and enhance their income stream.

This customer churn solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This customer churn solution offered predictive insights on:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.