Ethernet Alliance Explores 400G Test and Measurement at ECOC 2017

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced it will explore the state of 400G test and measurement at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC 2017). In "400G Test and Measurement Ready for the New Challenges Ahead", panelists will summarize the latest test and measurement concepts, and examine industry readiness to respond to potential challenges arising from 400G deployments. ECOC 2017 will be held September 18 20, 2017, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

WHAT: With 400G Ethernet standardization approaching rapidly, early field trials are generating exciting, insightful results. However, it is also giving rise to new test and measurement challenges that must be overcome before full commercial deployment occurs. 400G Test and Measurement Ready for the New Challenges Ahead takes a close look at how 400G innovations are driving new test and measurement concepts, and the Ethernet ecosystem's ability to react to emerging issues and complexities. Moderated by Dr. Paul Brooks of Viavi Solutions, Inc., this session features panelists from Ixia and Tektronix, Inc.

WHEN & WHERE: 400G Test and Measurement Ready for the New Challenges Ahead is Tuesday, September 19, 2017, from 3:30 - 4:00pm CEST, at the Swedish Exhibition and Congress Center, Svenska Mässan, Gothenburg, Sweden.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Anyone with an interest in 400G technologies or test and measurement will benefit from this presentation.

WHY ATTEND: From PAM-4 modulation in the electrical and optical domain, to validating margin in FEC-based links, 400G is profoundly impacting test and measurement. 400G Test and Measurement Ready for the New Challenges Ahead will illustrate how the Ethernet Alliance and Ethernet ecosystem are prepared to take on the realities of test and measurement of tomorrow's 400G-enabled future.

