Richard Fadden to Keynote Optiv Security Enterprise Security Solutions Summit in Toronto

Optiv Security, a market leading provider of end to end cyber security solutions, today announced that Richard Fadden, former National Security Advisor to Prime Ministers Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau, will deliver the featured keynote address at Optiv's Toronto Enterprise Security Solutions Summit (ES3). During his presentation, Fadden will discuss the 21st century national security environment with an emphasis on the linkages between various kinds of threats including cyber threats that we face. He also will discuss Canada's current security landscape. The free, one day event will take place on September 19, 2017 at One King West Hotel and Residence. Click here to register to attend.

Fadden will join several Optiv and other industry experts who will discuss a range of cyber security topics, including: cloud security, identity and access management (IAM), third-party risk management, threat intelligence, application security, and protection against malware and ransomware attacks. Presentations also will focus on industry-specific trends affecting financial services, healthcare, consumer and other industry sectors. For full details on keynotes, technical and breakouts, and speaker bios, see the full agenda here.

"We are at an important cyber security crossroads," said Cheryl McGrath, Optiv's country general manager for Canada. "Organisations across Canada are working to harness new technologies that meet changing customer demands and drive business efficiencies. Unfortunately, they also are expanding their attack surfaces while grappling with limited cyber security funding and an unlimited number of technology point-solution choices. Public and private entities can either keep doing what they're doing, or take a path that allows them to get more value from their existing security investments while achieving positive business outcomes. That requires a clear viewpoint of the full business requirements, which spans strategy, technology, process and technical acumen.

"Optiv's ES3 brings together some of the security industry's top experts sharing their insights and lessons learned to educate organisations on how they can use security to enable business success," continued Cheryl.

Fadden began his career as a Foreign Service Officer in 1978, and was National Security Advisor from January 2015 through April 2016. He previously served as Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

Sponsored by Optiv, the Toronto ES3 was developed specifically for enterprise security professionals, information security officers and others interested in learning about the latest innovations, best practices and real-world applications affecting data and network protection. In addition to unique presentations, attendees will have access to a vendor expo, after-hours networking events and continuing education credits.

