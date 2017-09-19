Allied Wire & Cable to Go Pink in Support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation

Allied Wire & Cable (http www.awcwire.com ) (AWC) will go pink in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation starting October 1 by switching to sturdy, vibrant pink reels that will stand out among the rest.

This pink reel, which we've nicknamed "Betty," is three times sturdier than its traditionally colored counterpart. It will replace one of the most popular and commonly used sizes: 12x9x5x1.5 inches.

"The pink reels are stronger than our regular reels and will bend but not break," said AWC CEO Tim Flynn. "They're tough, just like a breast cancer survivor."

Allied Wire & Cable will also donate $5,000 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation in launching their partnership.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation's goal is to help raise awareness and show its support to those impacted by cancer. The Foundation's mission is to provide help to and inspire hope in those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

AWC executives believe these pink reels will not only proudly signify the company's partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation but raise awareness and create support to help those at every step of the breast cancer journey.

AWC's rollout of pink reels is the latest initiative in one of the company's missions: to give back to local and national communities by supporting charitable organizations advocating powerful causes.

About Allied Wire & Cable

Allied Wire & Cable is one of the largest independent distributors of wire, cable, tubing and accessories in the United States and has been owned and operated since 1988 by a family. AWC serves all global markets, including the aerospace, automotive, government, military and telecommunications industries. The company provides outstanding quality, pricing and service, assigning individual sales representatives to each customer.

AWC is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and operates sales offices in Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Canada. AWC's warehouses across the nation enable the quickest delivery times in the industry.

Visit AWCwire.com and follow AWC on Facebook, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.