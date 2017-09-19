Convergence of IoT Applications Can Untangle Cybersecurity Challenges, says Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept. The convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) applications with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, and context aware computing could help address current security concerns around connected ecosystems. Pervasive security through context aware access control is one of the future areas currently being explored by developers. Leveraging the converged technology capabilities could help developers accurately analyse user data at every node of the network, thereby delivering an all in one packaged security solution that offers user application and flexibility across any sector for optional interoperability in a connected world.

Frost & Sullivan's TechVision research, Cybersecurity Innovations in the Connected World, identifies the key technology development areas within cybersecurity ecosystems and highlights security and technology innovations, challenges, primary attack surfaces, major standardization activities, and alliances enhancing security.

"Despite fingerprint technology's higher growth and significant revenue contribution in the past, new technologies such as iris, face, and vein recognition are witnessing strong adoption across industries. These new forms of biometric authentication are primarily focused toward improving the accuracy and flexibility of usage for end-users," said Frost & Sullivan TechVision Sr. Industry Analyst Swapnadeep Nayak. "In addition, advanced analytics is playing a vital role in empowering businesses to draw fast, actionable insights from connected ecosystems while delivering granular segmentation for more accurate analysis."

Key cybersecurity findings in the connected world include:

Confidentiality and integrity of data and systems can be compromised at any point of time by hackers attacking the connected ecosystem. These security breaches could lead to significant costs for enterprises by disrupting services thereby reducing satisfaction for customers and hampering brand image. Security challenges often faced by organizations include, lack of security standards, lack of comprehensive security solution to mitigate threats, and lack of cross platform security technology.

"The lack of secured integrated system for cross industry applicability is hindering the adoption of Internet of Things. The future Internet of Everything is expected to leverage a common secure cloud infrastructure with an unified application programming interface (API) for all application sectors," noted Nayak.

To access more information on this analysis, please click here.

Cybersecurity Innovations in the Connected World is part of Frost & Sullivan's TechVision (Information & Communication) subscription program.

About TechVision

Frost & Sullivan's global TechVision practice is focused on innovation, disruption and convergence, and provides a variety of technology-based alerts, newsletters and research services as well as growth consulting services. Its premier offering, the TechVision program, identifies and evaluates the most valuable emerging and disruptive technologies enabling products with near-term potential. A unique feature of the TechVision program is an annual selection of 50 technologies that can generate convergence scenarios, possibly disrupt the innovation landscape, and drive transformational growth. View a summary of our TechVision program by clicking on the following link: http://ifrost.frost.com/TechVision_Demo.

Cybersecurity Innovations in the Connected World D7AD-TV

Contact: Francesca Valente Corporate Communications - Americas P: + 54 11 4777 5300 E: Francesca.valente@frost.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convergence-of-iot-applications-can-untangle-cybersecurity-challenges-says-frost--sullivan-300521128.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

http://www.frost.com