The Des Moines Register Names U.S. Cellular a Winner of State of Iowa 2017 Top Workplaces Award

U.S. Cellular has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Des Moines Register. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

"At U.S. Cellular, our main priority is ensuring that our customers have an excellent experience whether they visit one of our stores, call in to our Customer Care team or explore our website," said Mike Adams, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Iowa and Nebraska. "Our Iowa associates work hard and take this priority to heart, and we are honored and fortunate to have access to a diverse and skilled workforce throughout the state to ensure that we can live up to the standards we have set for ourselves."

"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits," said Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day - the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."

U.S. Cellular has approximately 800 associates in Iowa. It is home to one of the company's four Customer Care Centers and 38 company-owned retail stores. To learn more about working at U.S. Cellular, visit www.uscellular.jobs.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the third time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power's twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign-a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.