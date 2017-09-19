The Modern Conference Phone Turns 25: Polycom Announces New Solutions That Once Again Sets Standard in Conference Call Excellence

Twenty five years ago, Polycom introduced its iconic three legged conference phone and changed the rules of how the world communicates at work. The Polycom phone, with its unique shape and breakthrough audio quality, quickly became the de facto conference phone for everyone from Fortune 1000 companies to world leaders to characters on The Simpsons earning its place in pop culture and selling millions of units. Polycom is once again setting the standard for conference phone excellence today by introducing new and updated conferencing solutions that meet the business needs for rooms of all sizes.

The Polycom Trio™ 8500, is instantly recognizable as a sharp new interpretation of the well-known three-legged shape and is the perfect communication tool for mid-sized conference rooms. The 8500 is a future-proof solution that delivers all the latest Polycom innovations today, including HD voice audio quality, Polycom® NoiseBlock™ and multi-line registration and will be expandable to include video and content sharing in the future. The 8500 also includes a modern full color touch screen interface and Microsoft Exchange calendar integration, which makes joining a meeting as easy as one touch.

"For a quarter century, businesses have known to look for Polycom's visually distinctive phones and have counted on them to provide superior and unparalleled call quality," said Mary McDowell, CEO of Polycom. "The new 8500 is the latest in our line of renowned conference phones, designed for the 21st century workplace with a modern look and crystal clear audio quality and the best interoperability across ecosystems - another signature Polycom feature."

The 8500 is available today. Video and content sharing support for the Polycom Trio 8500 is expected to be added later in the year and provide business-quality video conferencing and content sharing for huddle spaces and mid-sized rooms.

"Polycom's voice and audio technology has been a key part of the company's long-term success," said Ira M. Weinstein, senior analyst and partner at Wainhouse Research. "Polycom has embedded its audio expertise into the Trio product line, offering an exceptional voice experience during both audio-only and video sessions."

Polycom also offers new features to the Polycom Trio™ 8800, the company's fastest selling conference phone. The 8800 now allows participants to connect using your Apple® AirPlay® or Miracast® certified devices for wireless flexibility and later this year will also support enterprise-class motorized pan-tilt-zoom (MPTZ) cameras that offer a broader degree of visibility for high-definition collaboration experience in larger conference rooms.

Both Trio solutions will support multi-line registration, allowing businesses to easily migrate between open SIP environments, Skype for Business environments, or both and work with other cloud-based audio and video platforms, including Zoom, BlueJeans, Cisco, Avaya and others.

Finally, Polycom is also introducing a new audio solution for team and personal spaces, such as huddle rooms, with the new Polycom® VoxBox™ an ultra-compact speaker phone that allows customers to experience Polycom's HD Voice™ technology anywhere, anytime and with any device. The Polycom VoxBox will be available in select areas starting in Q4.

For more information on today's announcement, please visit our blog.

About Polycom, Inc.

Polycom helps organizations unleash the power of human collaboration. More than 400,000 companies and institutions worldwide defy distance with secure video, voice and content solutions from Polycom to increase productivity, speed time to market, provide better customer service, expand education and save lives. Polycom and its global partner ecosystem provide flexible collaboration solutions for any environment that deliver the best user experience, the broadest multi-vendor interoperability and unmatched investment protection. Visit www.polycom.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to learn more.

© 2017 Polycom, Inc. All rights reserved. POLYCOM®, the Polycom logo, and the names and marks associated with Polycom's products are trademarks and/or service marks of Polycom, Inc. and are registered and/or common law marks in the United States and various other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.