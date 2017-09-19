Alpine Satcom & Global Satellite Integration Partner with Hunter Communications to Provide High Power Satellite Services to the Far North via Eutelsat Capacity

CALGARY, Alberta & VANCOUVER, British Columbia &In partnership, Alpine Satcom & Global Satellite Integration (GSI) have installed many remote satellite network deployments in Canada's northern region to address growing demand for high speed data services to remote field operations in the mining and site reclamation sectors.

Graeme Watson, President at Alpine Satcom said: "Through our partnership with Hunter Communications utilizing their hosted payload on Eutelsat 115 we implemented several high data throughput, fixed cost solutions for our customer Global Satellite Integration. Global Satellite Integration was looking for a partner able to provide turnkey services including design, testing, implementation and network management."

Dwight Selzler, President at Global Satellite Integration (GSI) states their most recent installation was at 78 degrees north latitude. "Working with Alpine Satcom on the Hunter Canada beam allows us to provide our clients with unique connectivity. We are providing far-higher data speeds and throughput guarantees that exceeds anything we've done before - we are of course able to do so using the traditional 2m to 4m fixed antennas, but more uniquely being able to use 1m and even smaller portable antennas - down to 0.5m for mobile applications. With this flexibility, we are giving our clients unprecedented options for high speed connectivity. Alpine Satcom provides us with all the elements to implement successful deployments across the far north of Canada from budget, design, logistics, and management. They have proven themselves to be an exceptional partner, and our clients have benefited as a result."

Watson further stated that Alpine and GSI are focused on removing the previous stigmas of satellite - that it's limited when pushing north, it's overly expensive, and difficult to establish when needing large fixed antennas. "We are focused on creating real value but without the exorbitant costs of the past - from streaming Netflix for camp morale to giving data speeds that allow for a client's applications at HQ to be pushed to the edge. Using the Eutelsat/Hunter beam has been a significant step for us to do this at better price-points for our clients, and we are continuing to push forward with lower-cost options in the next years as well"

About Alpine Satcom

Formed in 2016 by a team of experienced satellite communications professionals, Alpine Satcom provides commercial grade satellite communications and installation solutions to the Canadian industrial market. info@alpinesatcom.com

About Global Satellite Integration (GSI)

GSI's capabilities, geographical coverage, network deployment expertise and whole project approach has proven for over 20 years to deliver innovative solutions. We provide real value and commercial advantage for full data & telecommunication services. Our clients work with us from the grassroots stage of mine development to full production. info@gsil.ca

About Hunter Communications

Formed in 2001, Hunter Communications provides global satellite solutions for the government, energy industry, maritime and aeronautical sectors. Hunter's entrance into Canada is the culmination of a 5 year project that ultimately resulted in the firm's hosted payload on the Eutelsat E115WB satellite - with this satellite, Hunter operates the most powerful Ku-band beam covering Canada, Alaska, northern US and the surrounding waters, which complements their other C and Ku-band solutions. huntercomm.net

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. One of their most recent satellite deployments was the E115WB, on which Hunter Communications procured a beam specially-designed for the highest-powered Canadian coverage.