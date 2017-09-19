Nearly 25 Exhibitors Announce New Products, Services and Demonstrations to be Featured at ICMI Contact Center Demo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Sept. The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) today showcases announcements from 24 of the companies exhibiting at ICMI Contact Center Demo. These exhibitors provide an exclusive opportunity for attendees to receive a first look at new products, services, and solutions that will directly impact the contact center. Exhibitors will be onsite to help attendees delve into their newest innovations and provide deep dives into the intricacies of their products.

The 2017 Contact Center Demo will take place September 25-27 in Las Vegas, NV. For more information and to register, please visit: icmi.com/Contact-Center-Demo-Conference

"We are thrilled to continue to provide a platform for our exhibitors to share their latest industry innovations and offer our attendees the unique chance to see some of the newest products and services in their field," said Patty Caron , Event Director, ICMI. "Customer management professionals are encouraged to walk the Demo Floor and explore new technologies while networking and building key relationships with industry peers."

New products, services, demonstrations, and other big news featured at ICMI Contact Center Demo include:

