HISPASAT and hiSky Reach an Agreement to Offer Affordable Voice, Data and Lot Services

AMSTERDAM , Sept.Â HISPASAT, the Spanish satellite communications operator, and hiSky Ltd, a leader in affordable satellite based voice and data communications, signed a cooperation agreement during the IBC 2017 trade show in Amsterdam to provide affordable, low capacity voice, data MSS and IoT (Internet of Things) services in Spain , Portugal , Latin America , and North Africa by using the Ka band of HISPASAT satellites and a new satellite terminal developed by hiSky.

The operations will begin with a pilot phase in which both companies will test and evaluate the Smartellite™ terminal in combination with the HISPASAT Ka band satellites. After this first phase, HISPASAT and hiSky will together provide low bit rate services in remote areas for various applications (the maritime sector, connected cars, trains, the energy sector or the agricultural sector), using the Smartellite™ solution, patented by hiSky, and its compact portable device for the IoT, based on phased-array technology.

It is expected that the service provided by the HISPASAT satellites using hiSky technology will be available in 2018 at prices significantly lower than current market offer, thus offering a very appealing alternative in the voice and data MSS market, and especially for the growing IoT market.

The small, lightweight and portable hiSky Smartellite™ terminal uses HISPASAT's Ka band High Throughput Satellites (HTS) to offer communication services with outstanding features. Upon turning on the device, it uses its built-in antenna with electronic pointing to automatically locate the satellite in milliseconds. The integrated modem is designed for low and medium speeds and includes management tools that are very easy to use. The user connects automatically to the hiSky network through a secured connection.

According to Ignacio Sanchis , Business Director at HISPASAT: "We are very pleased to work with hiSky on such an innovative solution that opens up new market opportunities for our Ka satellite fleet This agreement is in line with our strategy to continue to innovate and develop new technologies that simplify access to satellite services. hiSky's Smartellite terminal and HISPASAT's Ka-band capacity will enable us to develop new, very promising vertical markets, such as the IoT and connected cars".

Furthermore, Shahar Kravitz , CEO of hiSky, stated that: "We are proud to collaborate with one of the world's leading satellite companies to provide these unique services. HISPASAT's reliable satellites and their powerful coverage, along with hiSky's cutting-edge technology, will provide the market with long-term, affordable and secure services. This agreement will generate profitable growth for both companies and will lead the way to new markets and different applications. hiSky sees HISPASAT as a long-term strategic partner and is proud to jointly announce the first MSS and IoT services based on phased-array technology."

About HISPASAT HISPASAT is comprised of companies that have a presence in Spain as well as in Latin America , where its Brazilian affiliate HISPAMAR is based. HISPASAT is a world leader in the distribution and broadcasting of Spanish and Portuguese content, and its satellite fleet is used by important direct-to-home television (DTH) and high-definition television (HDTV) digital platforms. HISPASAT also provides satellite broadband services and other added value solutions to governments, corporations and telecommunication operators in America, Europe and North Africa . HISPASAT is one of the world's largest companies in its sector in terms of revenue, and the main communications bridge between Europe and the Americas. www.hispasat.com

About hiSky hiSky brings innovative technology to the field of voice and data satellite communications, offering mobile connectivity that is affordable, portable, and easy to use. hiSky's Smartellite makes satellite communication accessible, even in the most remote and extreme locations, on land, at sea or in the air. www.hiskysat.com

