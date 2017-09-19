Frost & Sullivan Lauds Asurion for Providing Best-in-Class Mobile Protection and Tech Help Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept.Â Based on its recent analysis of the mobile protection services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Asurion with its 2017 North American Best Practices Award for Product Leadership. Asurion, a global leader in connected life services, has pioneered mobile device protection and expert tech help with its outstanding protection offerings and personalized technology help services.

Under the brand of its carrier partners, Asurion provides carrier customers with its innovative Soluto tech help solution. When consumers need help setting up a new device, managing or learning more about their devices, and cleaning up or improving the performance, the Soluto app helps them reach a technology expert in less than 20 seconds through an in-app chat or phone session. Asurion claims that Soluto expert tech help resolves 97 percent of tech issues in just a single interaction. With Soluto tech help, Asurion leverages Big Data and expert content curation to bind customer engagement in one channel under the carrier's brand.

In scale and scope, Asurion leads the market in delivering traditional services for smartphone repair and replacement. Asurion's web-based claims filing process is extremely simple and gives customers the option of 24-hour replacement, or repair services including carrying the device into a certified partner for service or scheduling a technician to repair the smartphone at the consumer's home, coffee shop or office. Many on-site and carry-in repairs take place on the same day, and often within hours.

As a part of a prepaid bundle, Asurion protection products offer consumers several benefits such as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, and a 12-month extended warranty on repairs. Significantly, Asurion can also protect devices that are pre-owned and brought to the carrier.

"Asurion's protection and repair capabilities match the network coverage of telecom carriers. It maintains the largest service network for mobile devices across the United States , leveraging a wealth of tech expertise and infrastructure," said Frost & Sullivan Vice President, Brent Iadarola . "It coordinates a massive supply chain operation and has an extensive inventory to deliver the exact make and model of any device component. With comprehensive onboarding support and next-day phone replacement, the company ensures high levels of user satisfaction with their carrier partners."

Mirroring the value of its single device protection, Asurion's multi-user and multi-device protection offerings cover damage claims and make real-time support available for any three electronic devices (new or used smartphones, tablets, or laptops). In many cases, simple repairs such as a cracked screen do not require a total loss claim and the multi-tiered structure eliminates the need to buy a new device at full price.

"Soluto is based on purpose-built Big Data analytics and a machine-learning 'Brain' that harnesses large volumes of usage statistics data generated every day by Asurion customers and translates it to actionable intelligence," noted Iadarola. "Soluto's insights are derived from Asurion's proprietary system that segments customers by behavior patterns and consumption decisions. For users that find smart home devices time consuming and complicated, Soluto proactively offers hardware and software agnostic support. From a single individual to a family with multiple devices, consumers can use Asurion's platform and infrastructure as a one-stop solution for technology support and utilization."

Positioning itself at the forefront of an increasingly vital field of mobile protection services with a wide array of applications that meet its customers' need for quality, functionality, and comprehensive value, Asurion richly deserves the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality, gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Asurion

Asurion helps more than 300 million people around the world unlock their technology's untapped potential. We create innovative technology solutions that help keep consumers connected, from comprehensive protection to smart tech help that redefines expertise. Partnering with leading wireless carriers, retailers and pay-tv providers, Asurion's 16,000 employees deliver a seamless, award-winning customer experience, anticipating their needs and providing tailored services reachable within one touch.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Estefany Ariza P: 210.477.8469 E: estefany.ariza@frost.com

