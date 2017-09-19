CA Technologies Recognized as Network Operations and Analytics Innovator

CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA) has been recognized by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA ) as an innovator in Network Operations Software product category for its partnership and integration with Netrounds, a leading provider of active synthetic traffic monitoring solutions. The report titled, Innovator Awards Networking First Half 2017, states that "CA is delivering new and critical functionality to network managers through this partnership."

Integration of Network Operations and Analytics from CA Technologies with Netrounds gives users the ability to predict and validate the performance of applications and services in environments where network managers often struggle to gain adequate visibility, such as the public cloud and software-defined WAN (SD-WAN). The insights provided by this integration allow network managers to identify blind spots, find and fix problems significantly quicker, cutting down troubleshooting time, and ultimately focus on driving more value for their organizations.

"Together with Netrounds we are delivering an industry-leading active test and monitoring platform for SDx architectures that raises the bar on network automation and analytics," said Ali Siddiqui, general manager, Agile Operations, CA Technologies. "We are honored to be named an Innovator by EMA for what we believe is a pivotal solution for the dynamic evolution of today's enterprise network environments."

The EMA Innovator Awards recognizes products and services that demonstrate true innovation in the IT industry, as well as solve pressing problems for their customers while advancing their respective industries.

