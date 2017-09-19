Asurion Receives 2017 Product Leadership Award for Mobile Protection Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Sept.Â Asurion, the global leader in technology solutions services, was honored by global research and advisory firm Frost & Sullivan with the 2017 North American Product Leadership Award for Mobile Protection Services.Â The award recognizes Asurion for its SolutoÂ expert tech help service, a data driven engagement platform that solves any tech issue for any mobile device or platform and for its innovative suite of smart device protection products including multi user and multi device protection, and same day device repair or next day replacement.

The award is based upon Frost & Sullivan's recent 360-degree evaluation of the North American mobile protection and support market, which found that Asurion's innovative suite of customer-first technology protection and support solutions is best in class. This is the fifth leadership award that Asurion has received from Frost & Sullivan in the past five years, solidifying Asurion's top market position. These awards recognize Asurion's ability to deliver superior end-to-end customer experiences that drive customer loyalty back to the company's partner carrier brands.

"Asurion delivers best-in-class mobile protection as well as a comprehensive, Big Data-informed approach to managing engagement over the entirety of the customer lifecycle," said Brent Iadarola, Frost & Sullivan Vice President, Mobile & Wireless Communications. "With its industry-leading repair and replacement services and innovative, white-label Soluto expert tech help that creates positive customer interactions, Asurion goes beyond simply minimizing a carrier's pain-points. It turns engagement into a strength for driving up customer satisfaction and retention rates."

Asurion continues to invest in its highly trained Soluto tech experts, best-in-class technology and a more personalized support experience driven by billions of customer data points.

"Smart devices have become increasingly complex. We've created our protection and support plans to help mobile customers when they need it most - whether it's loss, damage or theft, or how to get the most of their device on a day-to-day basis. This customer-first focus helps our partners drive retention and loyalty to their brands while keeping their customers connected," said Ken Wirth , Asurion senior vice president of Americas Mobility. "We're proud to receive this award for market-leading mobile protection products and support services."

Continuous Innovation

Asurion is committed to developing innovative solutions that engender client loyalty by making it easier and more convenient for client customers to keep their technology up and running smoothly. The Company's award-winning Soluto tech help service has revolutionized traditional tech support for more than 42 million people, providing personalized expert assistance and proactive advice to help people learn, grow and do more with their connected technology.

Asurion's comprehensive suite of protection services are supported by robust omni-channel marketing and branding support - including in-store point-of-sale, store associate training, multi-channel marketing solutions and analytics - to help wireless carriers ensure success of their product protection programs.

About Asurion

Asurion helps more than 300 million people around the world unlock their technology's untapped potential. We create innovative technology solutions that help keep consumers connected, from comprehensive protection to smart tech help that redefines expertise. Partnering with leading wireless carriers, retailers and pay-tv providers, Asurion's 16,000 employees deliver a seamless, award-winning customer experience, anticipating their needs and providing tailored services reachable within one touch.

