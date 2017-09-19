PCTEL Launches Bi-Directional Train Top Antenna for Passenger Wi-Fi

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today its new 5 GHz bi directional train top antenna. Wi Fi on passenger and metro rail systems is evolving from a competitive advantage to a basic service expectation. PCTEL's new bi directional antenna communicates with wayside equipment in either direction from the train, providing reliable passenger Wi Fi while minimizing installation and maintenance costs.

"In developing our new train top antenna, PCTEL engineers worked closely with our customers in the rail industry. The result is a reliable, cost-effective antenna solution to the challenge of providing high-speed Wi-Fi over extended track distances," said Rishi Bharadwaj, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PCTEL's Connected Solutions group. "PCTEL also provides antenna farm design services to maximize the performance of multiple antenna systems on crowded train tops," added Bharadwaj.

PCTEL's train top is ruggedized for high-vibration environments and meets EN50155 and AAR certification requirements for use in Europe and North America. It is designed for metallic or non-metallic roof mounting on crowded train tops with no available ground plane. The antenna's high port-to-port performance correlation and symmetrical patterns minimize interference between signals, maximizing data throughput performance and reliability.

PCTEL will display its new bi-directional train top antenna along with other antenna solutions for rail at the 57th Annual RSSI C&S Exhibition in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 18-19, in booth #1437. The antenna can be ordered using part number PCT-RSABD-DP and will be available for shipment by December 2017. Contact PCTEL Connected Solutions or your sales representative for more details.

There is a U.S. patent pending for the technology described in this press release.

About PCTEL

PCTEL delivers Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions to the wireless industry. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. PCTEL Connected Solutions designs and manufactures precision antennas. PCTEL antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). PCTEL RF Solutions provides test tools that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. Mobile operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on PCTEL's scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize next generation wireless networks.

