RCN and Grande Communications Select Netcracker's Revenue Management Solution to Optimize B2B and B2C Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that digital TV, phone and internet service provider RCN has selected Netcracker's Revenue Management solution to improve efficiencies at both RCN and Grande Communications. RCN and Grande will use Netcracker's platform for standardizing all billing related processes across its seven offices and plans to use these solutions to deliver the best possible customer experience.

RCN provides digital TV, phone and internet services for residential and business customers in New York, Boston, Chicago, Metro D.C., Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, while its sister company, Grande, delivers internet, TV and phone services to more than 160,000 residential and business customers in Texas. TPG recently acquired RCN and Grande, and has plans to acquire Wave Broadband, combining them to create one of the largest cable service providers in the United States.

Netcracker's next-generation Revenue Management solution will replace third-party legacy billing systems with a common platform for both service providers' business lines that will ultimately improve customer experience. The solution will enable both companies to converge across all combinations of network technologies and reduce redundancies while improving efficiencies.

"At RCN, the needs of the customer are top-priority-and our customers need seamless billing and account operations. Netcracker's Revenue Management platform provides modern and tech-savvy billing services that eliminate hassle for all parties," said Rob Roeder, EVP and Chief Development Officer at RCN. "By continuing the relationship with Netcracker, we are continuing our superior customer service and exceeding expectations."

"Service providers see the importance of leveraging future-proof revenue management solutions to meet the digital needs of their customers, allowing them to evolve as technologies around them change," said Rohit Aggarwal, General Manager of North America at Netcracker. "We look forward to working with RCN and Grande and helping it deliver an unparalleled customer experience as it expands across the country and transforms into a true next-generation digital service provider."

RCN Telecom Services, LLC (www.rcn.com and www.rcn.com/business) provides industry-leading high-speed internet, all-digital TV and phone services for residential, small/medium and Enterprise business customers. PC Magazine's Readers' Choice Award named RCN one of the winners for best ISPs in 2013, 2015 and 2016 - RCN was rated highest in overall satisfaction. RCN is YouTube HD Verified, earning the company the highest-ranking that Google offers. RCN is also a Netflix Open Connect partner, placing in the Top rankings on the Netflix USA ISP Speed Index in the markets RCN serves. RCN's affordably priced advanced digital services are delivered through its proprietary, state-of-the-art fiber-rich network and supported by 100% U.S.-based customer service. RCN's primary service areas include Boston, Chicago, Lehigh Valley (PA), New York City, Philadelphia (Delaware County) and Washington, DC.

Grande Communications is a Texas-based broadband communications company that offers a full suite of Internet, TV and phone services for residential and business customers through its state-of-the-art, high-capacity, hybrid fiber-optic network. Since its launch 16 years ago, Grande has offered Texans a real choice in entertainment and communications services plus outstanding local customer and technical support. Grande proudly serves the following communities: Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, San Marcos, Waco, Temple, Corpus Christi, Midland and Odessa. For more information, visit mygrande.com, like Grande Communications on Facebook or follow @grandecom on Twitter.