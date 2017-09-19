GENBAND Sponsors Women in the Channel's WiCConnect Networking Event at Channel Partners Evolution on September 25

PLANO, Texas , Sept. GENBAND , a leading provider of real time communications solutions announced that it is a Silver Level sponsor at the 14th Women in the Channel (WiC) Networking Event during Channel Partners Evolution. The WiCConnect event will be held from 5 8 p.m. , September 25 , in 18C & D on the 4th floor of the Austin Convention Center.

WiC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology. Its signature events are a mix of peer networking, motivational remarks, professional development and progress report on WiC's many initiatives.

WiCConnect Austin 2017's theme, "Lead Through Change," takes a page from the Channel Partners Evolution event, which focuses on digital transformation for the channel and its customers. Our members are women in the channel who are either leading or looking for opportunities to lead their teams, departments, divisions or organizations through digital transformation.

Tech leader and best-selling author Sandy Carter , vice president of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will deliver the keynote address on "7 Ways to Lead Through Change." Carter, a pioneer in the digital business revolution, was a driving force of innovation at IBM for the last decade. After a celebrated career there, she is now a "newbie" at AWS. Carter is no stranger to change and, in fact, embraces it as an "extreme innovator."

"Women in the Channel's networking event has become a must-attend for women interested in advancing their telecom and IT careers and businesses, and it would not be possible without the generosity of sponsors like GENBAND," said WiC President Hilary Gadda , director of national channel development at TPx Communications. "Our organization relies on the support of companies like GENBAND that see the value in our educational, mentoring and community outreach programs aimed at empowering women in the channel."

"I am personally delighted that we are once again able to support Women in the Channel," said Bita Milanian , SVP of Global marketing, GENBAND. "Bringing new talents to light and helping to foster diversity and inclusion are key imperatives in our ever-connected world and this is an opportunity for us to contribute to this important initiative."

The Women in the Channel Networking Event is open to all women attending the Channel Partners Evolution. It is FREE to all WiC members and $20 for non-members.

About Women in the Channel (WiC) Established in 2010, Women in the Channel is a not-for-profit organization of women who are in leadership, ownership and revenue-generating roles in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. WiC brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel. To learn more and to become a member, please visit www.womeninthechannel.org

About GENBAND GENBAND empowers its global base of more than 700 customers in more than 80 countries to succeed via its technology leadership and intellectual property in network evolution and cloud based real-time communications software solutions and services. With networks increasingly moving to virtualized environments, service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, systems integrators and developers globally are leveraging our innovative solutions for rapid communications service and application creation. GENBAND's market-leading portfolio, including its award-winning Kandy communications Platform as a Service, enables this transformation and delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities including voice, video, messaging, chat, presence and more, facilitating business, consumer and IoT solutions deployments with enhanced end-user collaboration experiences. GENBAND's Marketing Advantage Program provides comprehensive support to fuel our partners' success with our solutions. To learn more visit genband.com.

