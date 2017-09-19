New GSMA Report Highlights Mobile Industry Progress in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

At the United Nations General Assembly Week, the GSMA today published the '2017 Mobile Industry Impact Report Sustainable Development Goals', the second annual study assessing the mobile industry's impact in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition to measuring the progress that the mobile industry is making against the SDGs, the report also noted several commitments and initiatives that the GSMA and its members will focus on delivering over the next year, contributing to further success with the SDGs.

"Mobile operators around the world are working to deploy mobile-enabled solutions that drive greater inclusion in cities and remote communities, enable access to essential services such as health and education, create employment opportunities and empower people with the tools to reduce poverty and inequality," said Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA. "I am proud of the strong progress that we are making, but we must continue to amplify and accelerate our collective efforts to realise the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals."

The latest report finds that during 2016, the mobile industry increased its impact across all 17 SDGs, with the greatest improvement in SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). The study identified three key trends that contributed to this positive progress:

Overall, the industry's contribution was the strongest around SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). Even with this positive momentum, mobile operators and the broader mobile ecosystem still have much to do to contribute to achieving the SDGs. In the report, the GSMA outlined several commitments and initiatives that the industry will be focusing on over the next year to drive further progress against the SDGs, including:

"From services such as mobile money and mobile agriculture, to the Internet of Things and the 5G networks of the future, we're making a difference to the lives of people around the world and helping to preserve and protect our planet," continued Granryd. "Of course, this is not something we can accomplish alone as individuals, as companies, even as an industry; we must work together, united, to make the 2030 agenda a reality."

To download the 2017 Mobile Industry Impact Report: Sustainable Development Goals, as well as other resources, visit: www.gsma.com/2017sdgimpactreport.

-ENDS-

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.