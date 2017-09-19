MGIC Launches Improved Rate Quote Tools

MILWAUKEE , Sept. Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the nation's first private mortgage insurer, has announced enhancements to its rate quote tools, including Rate Finder as well as the iOS and Android mobile apps.

MGIC's Rate Finder now displays a simpler layout, requiring less data entry. The new Rate Finder is designed for customers who need to quickly obtain accurate mortgage insurance rate quotes without disruption to their loan origination process.

The iOS mobile app, called "MGIC MI," also displays a clean layout with intuitive features designed to simplify the process of obtaining mortgage insurance rate quotes. Customers can get instant rate quotes, share the results and automatically contact their MGIC representatives. This automation reduces the time and increases the accuracy of the loan origination process. The mobile app also houses MI-related tools and easy access to frequently-used resources. An Android version is also available.

"We understand the mortgage industry's need for accurate rate quotes on the fly," said Margaret Crowley , Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at MGIC. "These enhancements streamline the loan origination experience in this competitive market."

About MGIC MGIC, the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States , Puerto Rico , and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At August 31, 2017 MGIC had $190.1 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

