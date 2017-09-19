OTC Markets Group Welcomes Covalon Technologies to OTCQX

NEW YORK , Sept.Â OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Covalon Technologies Ltd. (TSX V COV OTCQX CVALF), a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent protected medical products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQXÂ Best Market. Covalon Technologies upgraded to OTCQX from the PinkÂ market.

Covalon Technologies begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CVALF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Trading on OTCQX will enable Covalon Technologies to provide a transparent trading and information experience for its U.S. investors as it focuses on growing its business and delivering long-term shareholder value," said Jason Paltrowitz , Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. "We welcome Covalon to the OTCQX market and wish the company growth and success."

"We are seeing increasing investor interest from the United States and having our shares also trade on OTCQX will help increase shareholder liquidity," said Danny Brannagan , Chief Financial Officer of Covalon Technologies Ltd. "Our strong growth in revenue and profits combined with our growing presence in global healthcare markets makes Covalon an attractive company for the investment community in the United States . OTCQX provides Covalon with exposure to both institutional and retail investors through major online and full-service brokerage firms, helping us to continue to drive shareholder value for existing shareholders and provide opportunities for future shareholders."

Covalon Technologies was sponsored for OTCQX by McMillan LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Covalon Technologies Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops and commercializes new healthcare technologies that help save lives around the world. Covalon's patented technologies, products and services address the advanced healthcare needs of medical device companies, healthcare providers and individual consumers. Covalon's technologies are used to prevent, detect and manage medical conditions in specialty areas such as wound care, tissue repair, infection control, disease management, medical device coatings and biocompatibility. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQXÂ® Best Market, the OTCQBÂ® Venture Market, and the PinkÂ® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC LinkÂ® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

