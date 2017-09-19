WidePoint Awarded $1.1 Million for Option Year 3 Renewal Of Mobile Management Services by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

MCLEAN, Va. , Sept. WidePoint Corporation (NYSE WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Cybersecurity and Telecommunication Expense Management (TEM) solutions, announced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has exercised Option Year 3 for WidePoint's Mobile Management Services. The estimated contract value for all orders to be placed for the one year period is approximately $1.1 Million with the option year commencing September 24, 2017 .

NIAID conducts and supports research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), throughout the United States , and worldwide to study the causes of infectious and immune-mediated diseases, and to develop better means of preventing, diagnosing and treating these illnesses. The NIH is made up of 27 different components called Institutes and Centers. The NIH is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which has 11 operating divisions.

Jin Kang , CEO of WidePoint, stated, "We are pleased to have received the option year 3 renewal from NIAID. As the leading provider of Trusted Mobile Management (TM2) services, we look forward to continuing to showcase our unique capabilities to all of the Institutes and Centers and agencies that fall under the Department umbrella of the HHS."

All component agencies of the Health & Human Services can procure WidePoint's comprehensive mobile management services under our Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS TIEMS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) #HHSP233201400017B.

"WidePoint is honored to support NIAID with a managed mobility solution supported by our proprietary telecom management platform," said Mr. Todd Dzyak , Senior Vice President of Operations for WidePoint. "Our platform provides NIAID with enhanced data security and protection while also ensuring that mobile usage and service costs are more easily tracked for increased accountability in a customized, user-friendly environment."

