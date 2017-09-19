AUO Leads in LTPS Technology Platform with Series of High-End Mobile Device Displays Making Glamorous Debut

HSINCHU, Taiwan , Sept. AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TAIEX 2409 NYSE AUO) today announced its participation to Touch Taiwan 2017 from September 20 to 22 . This year the exhibition highlights include AUO's full range of LTPS displays, demonstrating the Company's accomplishments in the field. UHD 4K ultra narrow border LTPS notebook PC panels, UHD 4K LTPS notebook PC panels integrating oTP touch function, and 18 9 full screen LTPS in cell touch panels for smartphone will make their dazzling appearance in rich and diverse product portfolio, creating an astounding all new experience in the smart mobile life.

The LTPS technology enables the panel to demonstrate four core strengths including high resolution, ultra narrow border, high screen-to-body ratio, and low power consumption simultaneously. AUO has accumulated profound strengths in developing and mass producing LTPS products, proactively building a robust LTPS technology platform and deploying in mid to high-end markets. In addition to notebook PC and smartphone displays, LTPS technology has also been applied in the non-consumer market, creating a differentiated edge amid value competition.

UHD 4K Ultra Narrow Border LTPS Notebook PC Panels Boasting Both High Image Quality and Performance

AUO combines the ultra high resolution, ultra slim border, slim and light, and power-saving features of LTPS to introduce UHD 4K LTPS notebook PC panels. The 13-inch UHD 4K LTPS notebook PC panel has 332 PPI ultra high pixel density to demonstrate rich and exquisite details, and 1.5mm only ultra slim border to expand the display viewing area. The 15.6-inch UHD 4K LTPS notebook PC panel possesses high contrast, 100% Adobe RGB color saturation and ultra slim border of merely 2mm, and is currently the industry's largest(*) UHD 4K LTPS panel, meeting demand for both optimal image quality and highly efficient mobile user experience. AUO is also the world's first(*) to have announced 13.3-inch UHD 4K LTPS oTP (on-cell touch panel), having successfully integrated on-cell touch function with UHD 4K LTPS manufacturing process. The display combines ultra high resolution, slim and light, power-saving and high touch sensitivity features altogether, providing richer user experience with more flexibility.

18:9 Full Screen LTPS In-cell Touch Panel for Frameless Visual Enjoyment

AUO works proactively in developing a full range of in-cell touch 18:9 full screen smartphone displays. The complete product line covers both LTPS and a-Si technology platforms. AUO will showcase several full HD LTPS and HD a-Si in-cell touch panels.

AUO's 6-inch full HD LTPS in-cell touch panel integrates the display driver IC and touch IC to simplify the overall module structure. Moreover, a new circuit and display design have enabled the bottom module border to decrease by 40% in width, and the left and right module borders to be just 0.6mm wide, achieving ultra slim border on all four sides. The 18:9 full screen aspect ratio produces more space to accommodate a virtual HOME button, allowing for a boundless, audio-visual experience. Moreover, the in-cell touch technology allows for higher touch sensitivity and precision, and the smartphone could become slimmer and lighter. The panel, possessing 1080 x 2160 high resolution and employing AHVA (Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle) technology, delivers incredibly fine images for ultimate viewing experience when users browse web content, watch films, play games or view pictures.

Free-form and Curved Car Displays for All New Driving Experience

To meet the rapid development of the Internet of Vehicles and self-driving cars, a growing demand appears for large-sized car displays and those integrated with the interior car design. AUO presents a full lineup of free-form and curved car displays, including the 12.3-inch full HD LTPS display for cluster application with 1.5mm ultra slim border to reveal a delicate, streamlined appearance. The display also integrates high resolution, high color saturation, high contrast and wide viewing angle technologies to lead the technological trends for high-end car displays.

AUO's 4.5-inch transflective LCD for the outdoors is designed for motorcycle clusters. The display boasts low power consumption and is readable under strong light, making it suitable for motorcycles in the outdoors, providing users with smarter and safer riding experience.

Varied Forms of AMOLED Displays Inspire New Application Possibilities for Wearable Devices

AUO's true circle AMOLED smartwatch display is developed by creating slim salient corner for the watch surface to appear like true circle. The display's ultra slim border can lend more flexibility for watch brands to be more creative with their designs. AUO 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch true circle AMOLED displays both have resolution as high as 326 PPI, and consume 30% less power when compared with other products in the market. The displays are equipped with a brightness increase mode, so that information and color on the watches are still clearly visible when users are out under strong sunlight. The 1.3-inch AMOLED touch panel, possessing touch function and power-saving strength, offers intuitive touch experience and is light to carry, making it especially suitable for children's smartwatch.

AUO will also exhibit two flexible AMOLED display technologies, applying plastic substrate and special structural layer design to make the panels foldable and rollable. The 5-inch foldable AMOLED panel integrates AUO's specially designed flexible touch sensor to realize impressive image quality even at 4mm folding radius. The 5-inch rollable AMOLED panel is only 0.1mm thick and 5g in weight, capable of achieving 4mm rolling radius and impressive wide color gamut performance.

Other exhibits include 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch notebook PC displays for gaming, with full HD high resolution and 144Hz ultra high refresh rate, and integrated touch solutions for outdoors that support high brightness and wide temperature range. All these innovations and more will be showcased at AUO's booth in Touch Taiwan 2017 for you to experience and explore.

* Based on the available market research information as of September 18, 2017 .

