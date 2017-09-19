Progress’ 2017 Data Connectivity Market Survey Indicates Significant Rise in Adoption of SaaS, Data Security, Open Analytics and Data Standards

Progress (NASDAQ PRGS) today announced findings from its 2017 Data Connectivity Outlook Survey. Progress surveyed 1,200 business and IT professionals in various roles, representing a range of industries across the globe, to capture their views on the impact of the changing landscape of disruptive data sources.

Significant findings from the survey include:

"With great volumes of data generated every second, organizations need a seamless integration of all sources to derive business value," said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. "Our leading data connectivity solution, Progress® DataDirect®, enables enterprises to stay agile and boost revenue by providing high performance, real-time connectivity for any application platform or database, regardless of its deployment-on-premise or in the cloud. With that, the DataDirect solution can also boost customer satisfaction with apps and accelerate time to market."

To read the full report with the findings from the survey, click here.

