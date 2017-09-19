Application Programming Interfaces (API) in Telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT): Market Outlook and Forecasts for Telecom and IoT APIs 2017 - 2022 - Research and Markets

The "Application Programming Interfaces (API) in Telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Outlook and Forecasts for Telecom and IoT APIs 2017 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of the global telecom APIs market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2017 to 2022. It includes forecasts for major telecom API application support areas and segments. This research also assesses the market challenges and opportunities associated with development and support of IoT APIs. The report evaluates leading companies, solutions, technologies, and use cases. The report includes detailed forecasts for IoT API revenue globally, regionally, and by industry verticals for the period 2017 to 2022.

The role of Application Programming Interfaces (API) is evolving within the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) space to support increasingly more than consumer oriented communications, applications, commerce, and digital content. This evolution extends beyond API support of B2C and B2B services for traditional ICT apps and services towards a larger role for network service providers in intelligent solutions for enterprise as well as Internet of Things (IoT) systems and networks.

There is a general flattening of the growth curve for traditional consumer centric and handset oriented services supported by Telecom APIs. Longer term, Telecom API growth will come from new networks such as those cellular and non-cellular WANs supporting IoT. The publisher sees communication-enabled application revenue plateauing while IoT network-support revenue becoming a more substantial revenue component for Telecom APIs by 2025. This will begin to take shape as wireless carriers deploy 5G and leverage the associated capabilities for operational improvements within IoT networks.

Key Findings:

Key Topics Covered:

Telecom API Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

1 Introduction

2 Telecom API Overview

3 API Aggregation

4 Telecom API Marketplace

5 Telecom API Enabled App Use Cases

6 Network Operator Telecom API Strategies

7 API Enabled Application Developer Strategies

8 Telecom API Vendor Strategies

9 Market Analysis and Forecasts

10 Technology and Market Drivers for Future API Market Growth

11 Appendix

Internet of Things API Marketplace: IoT API Use Cases, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

1 Executive Summary

2 API Management

3 API Management Tool Providers and Solutions

4 IoT API Market Drivers

5 Monetizing IoT APIs

6 IoT API Forecasts 2017 - 2022

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

8 Appendix

