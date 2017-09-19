Oclaro Achieves High-Volume Production of its Single Carrier 400G/Lambda Lithium Niobate Modulator

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept.Â Oclaro, Inc.Â (NASDAQ OCLR), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced volume production of its lithium niobate (LiNbO3) Polarization Multiplexed Quad Mach Zehnder (PM QMZ) modulators. These new modulators enable data rates up to 400G on a single wavelength, allowing customers to quickly and cost effectively transition to faster network architectures for today's growing bandwidth demands.

"We are proud to be a market leader in delivering volume production of single carrier 400G lithium niobate modulators," said Beck Mason, President, Integrated Photonics Business at Oclaro, Inc. "Oclaro has a proven history in delivering high-speed, high-volume lithium niobate external modulators that customers need to deploy high bandwidth coherent networks up to 400G. This represents another key milestone highlighting our leadership position in lithium niobate components for long haul and metro applications."

About the Oclaro Single Carrier External Modulator The Oclaro single carrier PM-QMZ lithium niobate external modulator is a high electro-optic bandwidth PM-QMZ device that integrates into a hermetic package an input beam splitter, four parallel Mach-Zehnder modulators configured for I-Q modulation, a polarization combiner, and monitor photodiodes for power and bias control. Key features of the modulator include the following:

About Oclaro Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), is a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. Leveraging more than three decades of laser technology innovation and photonics integration, Oclaro provides differentiated solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications. For more information, visit www.oclaro.com or follow on Twitter at @OclaroInc.

Copyright 2017. All rights reserved. Oclaro, the Oclaro logo, and certain other Oclaro trademarks and logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Oclaro, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information in this release is subject to change without notice.

Media Contact Info: Kelly Karr Tanis Communications, Inc. 408-718-9350 kelly.karr@taniscomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oclaro-achieves-high-volume-production-of-its-single-carrier-400glambda-lithium-niobate-modulator-300520958.html

SOURCE Oclaro, Inc.

http://www.oclaro.com