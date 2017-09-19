Agora goes 'Guardians of the Hack' at TechCrunch Disrupt Hackathon

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept. Agora (www.agora.io), the global leader in real time communication APIs, today announced that it is sponsoring the TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco Hackathon 2017 on September 16 and 17. Developers will compete to create the most innovative apps using real time voice and video APIs.

Agora will be supplying live interactive broadcasting APIs, video chat APIs, masks & filters, and voice APIs for the participating developers to use for their app ideas. Agora provides a high quality, low latency experience, regardless of device, platform, or network connection. By using Agora's APIs, developers can explore how voice and video communications can create better user experiences and help users connect across the world.

"The world today is mobile," said Tony Wang , Co-Founder and Head of US Operations at Agora. "We know that live broadcasting and video chat are in mass demand by both consumers and developers. Our simple APIs make it possible for developers to integrate real-time video communications into their apps with just four lines of code. We're excited to see all the cool ideas the developers come up with."

Developers can rely on Agora's Software Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN) - a global network of 100 distributed data centers - to deliver consistent high-quality experiences regardless of the user's geographic location. Agora's high-concurrency architecture supports tens of millions of active sessions daily with 99 percent resiliency and availability.

Agora is the most widely adopted global real-time communications solution, with more than half a billion installs to date. Agora's technology has processed more than 7.5 billion minutes of communications across voice, video, and interactive broadcasting.

About Agora.io Privately held and founded in 2014, Agora is a Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider delivering mobile-first real-time communications for developers and businesses globally. Agora's API is the most widely adopted API for real-time communications around the world, installed on more than 500 million devices.

Agora features include voice calling, video calling, group conferencing, interactive broadcasting, and more. Reliable, accessible and scalable, Agora provides communications services to organizations across industries, including telemedicine, education, financial services, customer service, social media applications, and mobile gaming.

Agora is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA , and is backed by venture capital firms Morningside, SIG, GGV Capital, ShunWei, and IDG.

