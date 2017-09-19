Lumentum Exhibits Product Innovations At ECOC 2017

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and MILPITAS, Calif. , Sept.Â (NASDAQ LITE) Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced it will highlight its latest optical communications solutions during theÂ European Conference on Optical CommunicationsÂ (ECOC) at the Svenska Massan Exhibition and Congress Center in Gothenburg, Sweden from September 18 20, 2017 .

At Booth #159, Lumentum will demonstrate its latest offerings and important product advancements:

Datacom Transceivers: Lumentum has a wide complement of optical transceivers based on its proven track record of technology leadership and delivering cost-effective, first-to-volume solutions. At ECOC, Lumentum will have on hand a wide array of transceivers including:

Optical Fiber Monitor (OFM): Lumentum is expanding its SDN platform with the addition of an OFM white/greybox. It combines the northbound interface for integration with existing geographic information system (GIS) and operations support system (OSS) solutions. It pools many significant features, such as online optical cable monitoring, alarming, fault analysis and positioning which can alleviate the need to send personnel to test and evaluate systems in the field. The OFM is a natural complement to our existing portfolio of optical subsystems that support wavelength switching, amplification, and monitoring functionality.

High-speed Optical Modulators: Lumentum has a portfolio of high-performance, Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF)-compliant, Mach Zehnder lithium-niobate modulators supporting metro, regional, and long-haul coherent networks. At ECOC, several advanced modulators supporting 100G, 200G, and 400G applications will be on display. Lumentum is also actively engaged with both the OIF and customers to define next generation modulators utilizing both Indium Phosphide (InP) and Silicon Photonics (SiP) technologies needed to enable dense, high performance modules for use in metro and data center interconnect (DCI) applications.

TrueFlexÂ® Portfolio: Lumentum is continuing to advance its portfolio of next generation TrueFlex optical transport solutions. Showcased at ECOC include:

Market Focus Presentation:

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

